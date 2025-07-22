🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Forestation

‘Carbon Slavery’: Nigerian Forest Communities Reject Exploitative Carbon Offset Deals

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

July 22, 2025 | Benin City

Benin City, July 22 (Naija247news) — Environmental activists and forest community leaders in Nigeria have raised fresh alarms over the rapid spread of foreign-backed carbon offset projects, describing them as “carbon slavery” and modern exploitation dressed in climate justice rhetoric.

The outcry came during a high-level dialogue on Tuesday in Benin City, convened by the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), where participants warned that Nigeria’s fragile forests and rural livelihoods are under renewed threat from international carbon trading deals.

Carbon offsetting, widely promoted as a solution to global warming, involves paying for forest preservation or tree planting in other regions to counterbalance emissions produced elsewhere. These carbon credits are traded on global markets—often by corporations in the Global North—yet the benefits rarely trickle down to the communities living in the affected forests.

“Carbon Colonialism” Masked as Climate Action

HOMEF Executive Director, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, blasted the carbon market model as a “false solution,” arguing it provides cover for polluters while marginalizing indigenous forest stewards.

“Our people have always protected the forests. But now, in the name of carbon conservation, governments and corporations are grabbing vast forest lands and locking out the communities,” Bassey said.

He cited recent cases of large-scale land deals in Niger, Delta, and Cross River States—some exceeding one million hectares—where traditional lands were signed away under carbon offset agreements.

“These contracts are a form of climate injustice. Imagine being paid $100 to protect trees for seven years, then barred from your land for the next 99. That’s not conservation—that’s carbon slavery,” Bassey declared.

Forests Are More Than Carbon Banks

Rita Nwaka of the Environmental Rights Action (ERA) further criticized the global carbon narrative that equates monoculture plantations with rich, biodiverse forests.

“Our forests are sacred. They are food baskets, pharmacies, and cultural heritage sites. The moment corporations take over, everything is destroyed,” she said.

She shared the story of a 78-year-old midwife whose herbal medicine practice was lost when her forest was bulldozed for carbon plantations. Another widow received a mere ₦14,000 as compensation for 15 acres of farmland.

“We’ve seen harassment, arrests, and even shootings. Women are often the first victims in these militarized forest takeovers,” Nwaka said, referencing recent violence linked to REDD+ and palm oil operations in Edo State.

Communities Demand Voice and Consent

Orheke Prince, one of the panelists, traced the roots of the carbon market to the Kyoto Protocol, faulting its failure to recognize forest communities as stakeholders.

“The carbon offset market was never designed with us in mind. That’s why it cannot work for us,” Prince said. “You can’t solve climate injustice by silencing the people most affected.”

A Call for Real Climate Justice

Participants at the event, themed “The Truth Behind the Carbon Offset Market,” issued a resounding call for climate solutions co-developed with local communities—centered on justice, not just emissions.

“We reject REDD+, we reject carbon credits, and we reject all false solutions,” said Nwaka. “Africa must not become a carbon dumping ground.”

The event drew stakeholders from across the Niger Delta, including environmental scholars, forest dwellers, legal experts, and grassroots organizations.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

