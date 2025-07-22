Capital Market Reforms Can Unlock $500 Billion in Dormant Agricultural, Mineral Assets – SEC DG

Abuja, July 22, 2025 – In a strategic push to boost Nigeria’s capital market and reduce overreliance on oil revenue, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, revealed that formalising commodity and warehouse receipts as tradeable securities could unlock over $500 billion in dormant agricultural and mineral assets.

Dr. Agama made this bold assertion at the 2025 Workshop of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) held Tuesday in Abuja, calling for urgent diversification of the economy through structured capital formation and reforms in the commodities market.

“This is not just about unlocking value. It is about rewriting the economic playbook of Nigeria,” Agama declared. “By transforming commodities and warehouse receipts into securities, we inject liquidity, build wealth, and reduce our dependence on crude oil.”

According to Agama, the newly signed Investments and Securities Act (ISA, 2025) is a game-changer, empowering SEC with decisive regulatory authority to lead the market through innovation, investor protection, and institution building.

“The new ISA isn’t just legislation—it’s a financial revolution,” he said. “It removes outdated constraints, integrates global best practices, and transforms our capital market into the engine room of national prosperity.”

Agama emphasized that the commission now has the legal power to shut down Ponzi schemes and prosecute perpetrators — a decisive move aimed at ending fraudulent investment schemes and restoring investor confidence.

“Trust is the currency of capital markets. The moment it is lost, liquidity vanishes. With ISA 2025, trust is being restored.”

The SEC boss also noted that investors are now protected from losses caused by the revocation of dealer licenses — a key safeguard expected to encourage broader market participation.

The workshop, themed “Capital Formation in Nigeria: Strengthening Industry, Institutions and Markets to Bolster a $1 Trillion Economy,” drew financial experts, capital market operators, and institutional investors from across the country.

Industry analysts say Agama’s push aligns with President Tinubu’s broader economic vision of leveraging non-oil sectors to stimulate GDP growth, create jobs, and drive Nigeria towards the $1 trillion GDP mark by the end of the decade.

As the capital market expands, stakeholders believe that strategic reforms in agriculture, solid minerals, and warehousing infrastructure could catalyze inclusive growth and deepen Nigeria’s financial markets.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.