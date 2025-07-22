🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaNews Analysis

CAC postpones new fees, penalties implementation to Sept. 1

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 21, 2025 (NAN) — The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced a postponement of the implementation of new fees and penalties related to document downloads on its newly upgraded registration portal. The revised enforcement date is now set for September 1, 2025.

The decision to delay the rollout—originally slated to begin on August 1—was attributed to transitional challengesfaced by users navigating the commission’s Artificial Intelligence-powered digital platform.

In a public notice released Monday in Abuja, the CAC acknowledged that many users encountered difficulties with document downloads, payment processing, post-incorporation filings for business names, and the upload of required documentation.

“We are working tirelessly, alongside our technical partners and stakeholders, to stabilise the system without shutting down the entire portal,” the commission stated.

The CAC explained that the temporary shift in enforcement is a relief measure designed to support business continuity and improve user experience. It follows widespread feedback from customers and stakeholders nationwide.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding,” the commission added.

The new document download fees would apply to filings not downloaded within seven days of approval.

The commission had launched the upgraded portal on June 30, promising a faster, AI-powered platform that would reduce turnaround time and improve service delivery in Nigeria’s business registration processes.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

