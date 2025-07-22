Another Pandemic Is Coming, Not in 100 Years – UCL Infectious Disease Expert Warns at UN Forum

By Naija247news Editorial Team | July 21, 2025 | New York

Naija247news, New York – A chilling warning echoed through the halls of the United Nations Headquarters in New York as Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar, a professor of infectious diseases at University College London, declared that the world is on the brink of another pandemic—and it may strike far sooner than anyone expects.

Speaking at a high-level meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Monday, Dr. Abubakar stressed:

“There will be another pandemic—and it will not take 100 years. The question is not ‘if’—but ‘when.’ And the answer is: sooner than we want.”

The globally respected epidemiologist cited weak, fragmented global healthcare systems and growing borderless infectious threats as drivers of imminent global health crises. His remarks come as the world still grapples with the social and economic aftermath of COVID-19, which exposed deep inequities in international healthcare response and vaccine distribution.

Global Health Cannot Be National

Dr. Abubakar emphasized that no country can afford to isolate its public health strategy.

“Infectious diseases do not respect borders,” he warned, “and global equity must be central to prevention.”

He advocated for health systems that are not only universal and dignified, but also agile enough to coordinate across national borders. This, he argued, is the only way to neutralize outbreaks before they become global emergencies.

The UCL professor lauded the recent adoption of a Pandemic Prevention Treaty by UN member states—a historic multilateral agreement intended to minimize future pandemic risks. However, he cautioned that such treaties must be backed with real resources and political will, not mere lip service.

ECOSOC Vice President: Rethink Global Cooperation

Also speaking at the event, Lok Bahadur Thapa, Vice President of ECOSOC, underscored that meeting the ambitions of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development would require a radical reimagining of how nations collaborate.

“Cooperation must evolve beyond transactional arrangements—it must be dynamic, inclusive and future-ready,” Thapa urged.

He described the 17th SDG—Partnerships for the Goals—as the “linchpin” for achieving the other 16, which range from eradicating poverty to combating climate change and promoting gender equity.

$4 Trillion Funding Gap Threatens SDG Progress

The warnings about pandemics came as part of a broader review at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development, which is also underway at UN Headquarters. Delegates are meeting to assess global progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Yet, stark figures were presented: The global financing gap to achieve the SDGs now exceeds $4 trillion annually. Without urgent, cooperative investments and reform of global finance systems, experts say the world will fall short.

As the climate crisis intensifies, conflicts rage on, and economic inequalities widen, calls for transformative partnerships—between governments, civil society, private sector, and communities—are growing louder.

Naija247news Commentary

As Nigeria and other developing nations face domestic health and economic challenges, Dr. Abubakar’s warning is a wake-up call to prioritize health infrastructure, international research collaboration, and pandemic preparednessas matters of national security. The lesson from COVID-19 is clear: neglecting multilateralism comes at a deadly cost.

The time to act is now—before the next outbreak becomes another devastating global catastrophe.

Sources: UN ECOSOC Briefing, NAN Reports, University College London

(C) 2025 Naija247news. All rights reserved.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.