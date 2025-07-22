🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Airlines Refund Over N1 Billion to Passengers in Q2 2025 Amid Flight Disruptions – NCAA

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has revealed that domestic airlines operating within the country refunded a total of N1.038 billion to passengers in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting ongoing challenges in flight operations and service delivery across the aviation sector.

Naija247news reports that the refunds were made to 5,285 passengers between April and June 2025, primarily due to flight cancellations, delays, and schedule disruptions caused by operational inefficiencies and weather-related issues.

According to Naija247news, this development underscores the persistent concerns of Nigerian air travelers over airline reliability and compensation mechanisms. The refund amount represents a significant rise compared to previous quarters, signaling increased passenger complaints and regulatory oversight.

Naija247news gathered that the NCAA made the disclosure in its recently released Consumer Protection Report, which monitors airline compliance with passenger rights and industry standards. The report highlighted that several airlines are facing logistical bottlenecks, limited fleet availability, and rising operational costs.

Naija247news understands that the NCAA, in response to mounting complaints, has intensified its surveillance and enforcement activities to ensure airlines adhere to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), which mandate timely refunds and transparent communication in cases of service failure.

Furthermore, the report revealed that the most common complaints were linked to sudden flight cancellations, poor customer service, and lack of timely updates. While some carriers were commended for prompt passenger reimbursements, others are reportedly under review for non-compliance and may face sanctions.

According to Naija247news, the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, reiterated the agency’s commitment to passenger welfare and operational accountability. He urged airlines to improve their scheduling systems and customer service delivery, adding that repeat offenders would not be spared.

Naija247news reports that as passenger traffic continues to grow amid rising travel demand, the spotlight remains firmly on airline performance, compensation practices, and regulatory enforcement. Aviation stakeholders are calling for reforms and better infrastructure investment to address the recurring issues impacting the flying public.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer

