🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaSolid Minerals

AFNIS 2025: African Mining Leaders Back Nigeria’s Local Content Model, Launch ‘Africans for Africa’ Fund to Drive Sustainable Growth

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – African mining ministers and top industry executives have thrown their weight behind Nigeria’s local content framework and committed to expanding mineral testing infrastructure across the continent. This development comes as part of a renewed push to ensure that Africa’s rich natural resources are developed sustainably and benefit local populations.

The resolution was part of a communiqué issued at the close of the 4th African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS 2025), held from July 15 to 17 under the theme: “Harnessing Local Content for Sustainable Development.”

According to the communiqué released by Mrs. Kania Andeyaba, Head of Press and Public Relations at Nigeria’s Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, stakeholders agreed to adopt Nigeria’s local content model continent-wide and to operationalize working groups under the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG).

“Participants resolved to prioritise local content and value addition by building strong local value chains, particularly in processing minerals within Africa,” the statement read.

Key Resolutions from AFNIS 2025:

  • Regional Infrastructure Boost: Commitments to expand mineral testing infrastructure and establish joint industrial corridors and shared mineral processing facilities.

  • Continental Financing: Endorsement of a pan-African financing mechanism to support mineral beneficiationand ownership parity with foreign investors.

  • Africans for Africa Fund: Official unveiling of the “Africans for Africa” fund, designed to mobilize domestic capital and foster inclusive investment in lucrative resource projects.

  • Green Economy Push: Emphasis on renewable energy, local human capital, and sustainable strategies for powering Africa’s green transition.

  • Digital Transformation: Recognition of the role of technology and data in modernizing resource exploration, governance, and regional electricity markets.

  • Sustainable Land Use: Discussions on balancing mining with agriculture through responsible exploration, community involvement, and integrated policy frameworks.

  • Regional Energy Integration: Advocacy for transparent electricity trading marketplaces and stronger cross-border energy cooperation.

 

The AMSG, formed on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh in 2024, is seen as a linchpin in aligning African governments around sustainable critical mineral development and international cooperation.

The summit further called for African ownership of the continent’s resources and reinforced the idea that economic diplomacy, partnerships, and data-driven innovation are key to transforming the natural resources and energy sectors.

“AFNIS 2025 served as a critical platform for aligning public and private stakeholders around a shared vision of inclusive and sustainable natural resource development,” the communiqué added.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
CBN Retains MPR at 27.5% as Cardoso Reaffirms Tight Monetary Stance at 301st MPC Meeting
Next article
GDP Growth Doubts: Shettima Faults Gaps in State, LG Data Feeding National Statistics
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Federal High Court Adjourns King Bubaraye’s Suit Challenging Shell Divestment to October 22

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Yenagoa, July 22, 2025 – Naija247news A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has adjourned the high-profile lawsuit filed by King Bubaraye Dakolo against Shell UK PLC and its Nigerian subsidiaries over controversial...

2027 Election Boycott Looms: Igbo Youths Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release or No Votes

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom | Naija247news | July 22, 2025 | Umuahia A powerful warning has emerged from the All Igbo Youth Forum (AIYF), as its leadership has threatened to boycott the 2027 general elections unless...

North-West University Kano to Hold Second Combined Convocation, Emir of Lafia to be Installed as Chancellor

Naija247news Naija247news -
Kano, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The North-West University, Kano has announced plans to hold its second combined convocation ceremony on Saturday, July 26, marking a milestone in its development and rebranding journey. The Vice-Chancellor,...

🎓 UNN to Graduate Over 11,000 Students at 54th Convocation, Secures $3m ICT Grant Amid Soaring Energy Bills

Naija247news Naija247news -
Enugu, Nigeria — July 22, 2025 | Naija247news.com The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is set to graduate a total of 11,713 students at its 54th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for Friday, July 25, according to...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Federal High Court Adjourns King Bubaraye’s Suit Challenging Shell Divestment to October 22

Cases & Trials 0
Yenagoa, July 22, 2025 – Naija247news A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has adjourned the high-profile lawsuit filed by King Bubaraye Dakolo against Shell UK PLC and its Nigerian subsidiaries over controversial...

2027 Election Boycott Looms: Igbo Youths Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release or No Votes

Abuja 0
By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom | Naija247news | July 22, 2025 | Umuahia A powerful warning has emerged from the All Igbo Youth Forum (AIYF), as its leadership has threatened to boycott the 2027 general elections unless...

North-West University Kano to Hold Second Combined Convocation, Emir of Lafia to be Installed as Chancellor

Colleges & Polytechnics 0
Kano, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The North-West University, Kano has announced plans to hold its second combined convocation ceremony on Saturday, July 26, marking a milestone in its development and rebranding journey. The Vice-Chancellor,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp