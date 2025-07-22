AFNIS 2025: African Mining Leaders Back Nigeria’s Local Content Model, Launch ‘Africans for Africa’ Fund to Drive Sustainable Growth

Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – African mining ministers and top industry executives have thrown their weight behind Nigeria’s local content framework and committed to expanding mineral testing infrastructure across the continent. This development comes as part of a renewed push to ensure that Africa’s rich natural resources are developed sustainably and benefit local populations.

The resolution was part of a communiqué issued at the close of the 4th African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS 2025), held from July 15 to 17 under the theme: “Harnessing Local Content for Sustainable Development.”

According to the communiqué released by Mrs. Kania Andeyaba, Head of Press and Public Relations at Nigeria’s Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, stakeholders agreed to adopt Nigeria’s local content model continent-wide and to operationalize working groups under the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG).

“Participants resolved to prioritise local content and value addition by building strong local value chains, particularly in processing minerals within Africa,” the statement read.

Key Resolutions from AFNIS 2025:

Regional Infrastructure Boost : Commitments to expand mineral testing infrastructure and establish joint industrial corridors and shared mineral processing facilities.

Continental Financing : Endorsement of a pan-African financing mechanism to support mineral beneficiation and ownership parity with foreign investors.

Africans for Africa Fund : Official unveiling of the “Africans for Africa” fund , designed to mobilize domestic capital and foster inclusive investment in lucrative resource projects.

Green Economy Push : Emphasis on renewable energy, local human capital, and sustainable strategies for powering Africa’s green transition.

Digital Transformation : Recognition of the role of technology and data in modernizing resource exploration, governance, and regional electricity markets.

Sustainable Land Use : Discussions on balancing mining with agriculture through responsible exploration, community involvement, and integrated policy frameworks.

Regional Energy Integration: Advocacy for transparent electricity trading marketplaces and stronger cross-border energy cooperation.

The AMSG, formed on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh in 2024, is seen as a linchpin in aligning African governments around sustainable critical mineral development and international cooperation.

The summit further called for African ownership of the continent’s resources and reinforced the idea that economic diplomacy, partnerships, and data-driven innovation are key to transforming the natural resources and energy sectors.

“AFNIS 2025 served as a critical platform for aligning public and private stakeholders around a shared vision of inclusive and sustainable natural resource development,” the communiqué added.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest.



Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.