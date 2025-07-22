🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
South West

Adeleke Dismisses Defection Rumors, Affirms Loyalty to PDP

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

22, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has rubbished reports of his rumoured defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In a statement, Adeleke clarified that he is committed to the PDP and has no intention of joining any other party.

Staying Put in PDP

Adeleke’s assertion comes amid speculation about his possible defection to another party. However, the governor emphasized his loyalty to the PDP, stating that he is going nowhere and will continue to work towards the party’s success.

Adeleke’s PDP Loyalty

By dismissing the defection rumors, Adeleke has sent a strong message to his supporters and the PDP leadership. His commitment to the party is expected to reassure stakeholders and maintain stability in Osun State’s political landscape.

Implications for Osun Politics

Adeleke’s decision to remain in the PDP is likely to have significant implications for the state’s politics. As a key figure in the party, his loyalty will help to strengthen the PDP’s position in Osun State and potentially boost the party’s chances in future elections.

Support from PDP Leaders

The PDP leadership in Osun State has welcomed Adeleke’s affirmation of loyalty, describing it as a demonstration of his commitment to the party’s ideals. The party’s leaders have pledged to work closely with the governor to achieve their goals and deliver on the party’s promises to the people of Osun State.

A Vote of Confidence

Adeleke’s statement is a vote of confidence for the PDP in Osun State, and it is expected to boost the party’s morale ahead of future elections. With Adeleke at the helm, the PDP is likely to maintain its strong presence in the state and potentially make gains in other parts of the country.

Governor Adeleke’s affirmation of loyalty to the PDP has put to rest speculation about his rumoured defection. As the governor continues to work towards the development of Osun State, his commitment to the PDP is likely to yield positive outcomes for the party and its supporters.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

