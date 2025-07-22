ACCESSCORP Leads Trading Activity as NGX All-Share Index Gains 0.18%; Three Stocks Hit 10% Ceiling

The Nigerian equities market recorded a marginal gain at the close of trading on Monday, as the NGX All-Share Index rose by 0.18%, buoyed by strong investor sentiment and bullish activity across select counters.

Naija247news reports that ACCESSCORP emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, affirming its continued dominance in daily investor interest. The holding company for Access Bank drove market activity with significant volume trades that contributed to the day’s positive close.

Naija247news gathered that the All-Share Index advanced by 124.95 points to close at 71,353.81, up from the previous 71,228.86 points. Market capitalization also appreciated by N70 billion, closing at N40.39 trillion compared to N40.32 trillion in the previous session.

According to Naija247news, a total of 7,217 deals were recorded, with 433.89 million shares traded at a total value of N5.24 billion. ACCESSCORP, JAIZBANK, and UBA were the top three stocks in terms of trading volume, collectively accounting for a large portion of total market turnover.

Naija247news understands that three equities—UPDC, JULI, and ETRANZACT—hit the 10% gain limit, showcasing strong bullish runs amid renewed investor confidence in mid-cap stocks. These gains reflected rising appetite for undervalued equities and growing optimism around Q3 corporate earnings.

On the losers’ chart, UNITYBANK, INFINITY TRUST MORTGAGE, and OANDO declined the most, shedding between 7% and 9%, largely due to profit-taking activities and broader market adjustments.

Naija247news reports that the positive sentiment is partly attributed to improving macroeconomic signals and investor expectations of monetary policy stability, which have helped bolster confidence in the equities market.

Market analysts project that trading momentum could strengthen further in the coming sessions, especially if inflation and currency concerns continue to ease. Investors are advised to monitor fundamentally sound stocks and corporate earnings trends to navigate the current market direction.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.