Abure-led LP Faction Calls for Unity, Invites Members Fraternising with Other Parties to Return

Abuja, July 21, 2025 (NAN) – The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party has extended an olive branch to members who have been associating with other political parties, urging them to return to the fold.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday after the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, National Chairman Julius Abure emphasized that while Nigerians have the right to engage with any political group, the party’s constitution clearly prohibits membership in multiple parties simultaneously.

“We are monitoring members who are romancing other parties and, at the appropriate time, the party organs will decide the next steps,” Abure said. “However, our doors remain open. Those who have strayed should sheathe their swords and come back. If they apologise, we are ready to forgive because there is no victor and no vanquished.”

Echoing this sentiment, the Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, reaffirmed that the party’s former presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, remains a member of Labour Party. Baba-Ahmed clarified, “He attended coalition talks, but a coalition is not a political party, and to the best of my knowledge, he has not joined ADC.”

Baba-Ahmed further stressed that the party remains united and unbroken. “There is no crack in Labour Party, and by the grace of God, there never will be. We are solidly together.”

He urged Nigerians to remember the significant achievements of Labour Party in Nigeria’s political history and to continue their support ahead of the 2027 elections and beyond.

“As a loyal and unambitious party member, I seek to reconcile all members. That is my mission,” Baba-Ahmed concluded.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.