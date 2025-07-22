Abia State Govt Approves Mini-Grid Policy to Power Unserved Communities, Attract Private Energy Investors

Umuahia, July 21, 2025 – In a bold move to close the electricity access gap in rural areas, the Abia State Government has approved a final draft of regulations for the development of mini-grid systems across unserved and underserved communities.

Speaking to journalists after the State Executive Council meeting on Monday, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Okey Kanu, revealed that the new regulation aligns with Governor Alex Otti’s broader vision to drive rural electrification through private sector participation.

“This is a vital step toward building a transparent, investor-friendly framework for decentralized energy systems in Abia,” Kanu said.

The regulation, according to Kanu, offers legal, technical, and commercial guidelines for energy developers, while aiming to deliver affordable and sustainable electricity solutions across the state, especially in northern Abia, which remains largely underserved.

To drive the initiative, the state is set to inaugurate a 10-member Abia Electricity Advisory Council, tasked with advising the governor on all matters concerning power reforms and regulatory oversight.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday, clarified that the initiative strictly targets unserved areas—communities with no existing electricity infrastructure.

“We are not focused on places that already have electricity. This is for communities without any connection to the national grid. Government alone cannot carry this burden, so we are calling for private investors to step in,” he said.

According to Monday, the implementation roadmap is already underway, with preliminary mapping completed and feasibility studies scheduled to begin soon to identify priority locations across Abia’s three senatorial zones.

He further explained that the renewable energy initiative would go beyond merely installing solar panels on rooftops. “Our aim is to deliver community-wide electricity, not just isolated buildings. The mini-grids will serve entire clusters and industrial zones,” he added.

In a similar vein, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ukoha Njoku, underscored the flexibility and scalability of the mini-grid approach.

“Mini-grids are autonomous power systems tailored for specific needs—such as cottage industries, markets, and growing settlements. They don’t replace the national grid but complement it. We must plan for energy growth. If we need 2,000 megawatts today, it could be 5,000 tomorrow,” Njoku noted.

The Abia mini-grid regulation is expected to serve as a model for other subnational governments seeking to bridge Nigeria’s rural electrification gap through innovative, locally-driven energy solutions.

Reporting by Joseph Adam in Lagos, Nigeria.