2027 Election Boycott Looms: Igbo Youths Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release or No Votes

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom | Naija247news | July 22, 2025 | Umuahia

A powerful warning has emerged from the All Igbo Youth Forum (AIYF), as its leadership has threatened to boycott the 2027 general elections unless President Bola Tinubu secures the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking at a press conference in Umuahia on Tuesday, AIYF National President, Chief Chinedu Obilor, declared that the organization was shelving an immediate protest action following assurances from Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, that high-level discussions with the Presidency were ongoing regarding Kanu’s release.

“We believe the President will listen to the cry of Ndigbo and release Kanu,” Obilor said, warning that “they cannot leave Nnamdi Kanu in custody and expect us to talk about 2027.”

Two-Month Ultimatum and Nationwide March Threat

The group issued a two-month ultimatum to Hon. Kalu to secure presidential action, failing which the AIYF vowed to mobilize 10 million Igbo youths to march on Abuja in mass civil disobedience.

“If they fail, we will march 10 million strong to Abuja and dare them to jail us all,” Obilor stated defiantly.

He condemned what he called selective justice, questioning why other agitators and known terrorists had been released while Kanu remains incarcerated since 2021.

Accusations of Marginalisation and Political Sabotage

Obilor further lambasted the exclusion of Igbos from key political appointments, calling it “clear marginalisation” and asking, “How can we say we are one Nigeria when Igbo people are always excluded?”

He also pushed back against Northern aspirations for the 2027 Presidency, describing it as unjust and provocative.

“Any coalition that won’t cede the ticket to the South will not fly. The South supported the North under Buhari for eight years. Now it is our turn,” he said.

Blame on South-East Elites and Call to Tinubu

In a scathing critique, Obilor accused some unnamed Igbo political leaders of sabotaging Kanu’s cause, alleging that they were misleading the President and acting out of personal interest.

“Some of them are behind Kanu’s plight… They deceive the President but they don’t have grassroots followers. We live here with our people—we are the ones with real followership,” he said.

The AIYF President urged President Tinubu to listen directly to the voice of the Igbo youth, warning that failure to act could produce “surprises” in the 2027 general elections.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.