🎓 UNN to Graduate Over 11,000 Students at 54th Convocation, Secures $3m ICT Grant Amid Soaring Energy Bills

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is set to graduate a total of 11,713 students at its 54th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for Friday, July 25, according to Prof. Oguejiofor Ujam, the institution’s Acting Vice Chancellor.

Speaking during a pre-convocation press briefing in Enugu, Prof. Ujam revealed that 167 students will graduate with First Class Honours, while 3,485 will earn Second Class Upper Division and 5,217 will receive Second Class Lower Division. Additionally, 739 will graduate with Third Class, 33 with a Pass, and 180 remain unclassified.

The university will also confer postgraduate degrees and diplomas as follows:

PhD: 616 graduates

M.Sc: 1,101 graduates

MBA: 133 graduates

PGD: 42 graduates

🔌 French Agency Awards UNN $3m ICT Development Grant

In a major infrastructure boost, UNN has secured a $3 million Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Development Grant from the French Development Agency.

“A robust ICT infrastructure is the backbone of any progressive university. We’ve completed a major renovation of the ICT Data Centre at the Enugu campus,” said Ujam.

The ICT upgrades are expected to enhance online learning, advanced research, and administrative efficiency, according to the Vice Chancellor.

⚡ UNN Faces N200 Million Monthly Electricity Bill at Nsukka Campus Alone

Despite the progress, Ujam acknowledged crippling energy costs as a major operational challenge. He disclosed that UNN’s Nsukka campus alone spent over N200 million on electricity in April 2025.

“This financial burden is unsustainable and has significantly impacted our ability to allocate resources effectively,” Ujam said.

In response, the university is pivoting towards energy-efficient solutions and renewable alternatives, including solar and hybrid power systems.

🤝 MoU Signed for 10MW Power with Rural Electrification Agency

In a strategic move to ensure reliable electricity supply, UNN recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency to secure 10 megawatts of electricity for the university.

“These initiatives go beyond cost-saving—they aim to ensure stable power supply critical for our academic and research excellence,” Ujam emphasized.

📌 Naija247news Analysis:

UNN’s efforts signal a forward-thinking approach amid Nigeria’s broader energy crisis. As the nation’s tertiary institutions battle surging costs, the blend of foreign ICT funding and sustainable energy partnerships may serve as a blueprint for public universities seeking to modernize without crumbling under financial strain.

