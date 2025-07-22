🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges & Polytechnics

🎓 UNN to Graduate Over 11,000 Students at 54th Convocation, Secures $3m ICT Grant Amid Soaring Energy Bills

By: Naija247news

Date:

Enugu, Nigeria — July 22, 2025 | Naija247news.com

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is set to graduate a total of 11,713 students at its 54th Convocation Ceremony scheduled for Friday, July 25, according to Prof. Oguejiofor Ujam, the institution’s Acting Vice Chancellor.

Speaking during a pre-convocation press briefing in Enugu, Prof. Ujam revealed that 167 students will graduate with First Class Honours, while 3,485 will earn Second Class Upper Division and 5,217 will receive Second Class Lower Division. Additionally, 739 will graduate with Third Class, 33 with a Pass, and 180 remain unclassified.

The university will also confer postgraduate degrees and diplomas as follows:

  • PhD: 616 graduates

  • M.Sc: 1,101 graduates

  • MBA: 133 graduates

  • PGD: 42 graduates

🔌 French Agency Awards UNN $3m ICT Development Grant

In a major infrastructure boost, UNN has secured a $3 million Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Development Grant from the French Development Agency.

“A robust ICT infrastructure is the backbone of any progressive university. We’ve completed a major renovation of the ICT Data Centre at the Enugu campus,” said Ujam.

The ICT upgrades are expected to enhance online learning, advanced research, and administrative efficiency, according to the Vice Chancellor.

⚡ UNN Faces N200 Million Monthly Electricity Bill at Nsukka Campus Alone

Despite the progress, Ujam acknowledged crippling energy costs as a major operational challenge. He disclosed that UNN’s Nsukka campus alone spent over N200 million on electricity in April 2025.

“This financial burden is unsustainable and has significantly impacted our ability to allocate resources effectively,” Ujam said.

In response, the university is pivoting towards energy-efficient solutions and renewable alternatives, including solar and hybrid power systems.

🤝 MoU Signed for 10MW Power with Rural Electrification Agency

In a strategic move to ensure reliable electricity supply, UNN recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency to secure 10 megawatts of electricity for the university.

“These initiatives go beyond cost-saving—they aim to ensure stable power supply critical for our academic and research excellence,” Ujam emphasized.

📌 Naija247news Analysis:

UNN’s efforts signal a forward-thinking approach amid Nigeria’s broader energy crisis. As the nation’s tertiary institutions battle surging costs, the blend of foreign ICT funding and sustainable energy partnerships may serve as a blueprint for public universities seeking to modernize without crumbling under financial strain.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NITDA Champions Indigenous Startups, Sponsors Top Innovators to GITEX 2025 in Push for Global Recognition
Next article
North-West University Kano to Hold Second Combined Convocation, Emir of Lafia to be Installed as Chancellor
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Federal High Court Adjourns King Bubaraye’s Suit Challenging Shell Divestment to October 22

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Yenagoa, July 22, 2025 – Naija247news A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has adjourned the high-profile lawsuit filed by King Bubaraye Dakolo against Shell UK PLC and its Nigerian subsidiaries over controversial...

2027 Election Boycott Looms: Igbo Youths Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release or No Votes

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom | Naija247news | July 22, 2025 | Umuahia A powerful warning has emerged from the All Igbo Youth Forum (AIYF), as its leadership has threatened to boycott the 2027 general elections unless...

North-West University Kano to Hold Second Combined Convocation, Emir of Lafia to be Installed as Chancellor

Naija247news Naija247news -
Kano, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The North-West University, Kano has announced plans to hold its second combined convocation ceremony on Saturday, July 26, marking a milestone in its development and rebranding journey. The Vice-Chancellor,...

NITDA Champions Indigenous Startups, Sponsors Top Innovators to GITEX 2025 in Push for Global Recognition

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Abuja, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)has reaffirmed its commitment to propelling Nigerian startups onto the global stage through strategic exposure, funding opportunities, and international collaboration. Speaking at the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Federal High Court Adjourns King Bubaraye’s Suit Challenging Shell Divestment to October 22

Cases & Trials 0
Yenagoa, July 22, 2025 – Naija247news A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has adjourned the high-profile lawsuit filed by King Bubaraye Dakolo against Shell UK PLC and its Nigerian subsidiaries over controversial...

2027 Election Boycott Looms: Igbo Youths Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release or No Votes

Abuja 0
By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom | Naija247news | July 22, 2025 | Umuahia A powerful warning has emerged from the All Igbo Youth Forum (AIYF), as its leadership has threatened to boycott the 2027 general elections unless...

North-West University Kano to Hold Second Combined Convocation, Emir of Lafia to be Installed as Chancellor

Colleges & Polytechnics 0
Kano, July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) — The North-West University, Kano has announced plans to hold its second combined convocation ceremony on Saturday, July 26, marking a milestone in its development and rebranding journey. The Vice-Chancellor,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp