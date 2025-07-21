U.S. Eyes ‘Back to Basics’ Overhaul of G20 Agenda as It Prepares to Assume 2025 Presidency

WASHINGTON – As the United States prepares to take over the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) in 2025, the Trump administration is reportedly planning a significant overhaul of the bloc’s agenda, signaling a return to its financial origins and a sharp shift away from the broader multilateral focus that has defined recent years.

According to sources familiar with internal discussions, Washington is eyeing a “back to basics” approach that would eliminate many of the G20’s existing ministerial-level meetings and working groups, including those on climate change, health, commerce, and energy. Instead, the U.S. aims to focus solely on the G20 leaders’ summit and the financial track, effectively trimming the group’s priorities back to economic and monetary coordination.

This move comes as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent continues to abstain from key G20 events — notably skipping the finance chiefs’ summit in Durban, South Africa — underscoring the administration’s skepticism toward expansive multilateral engagements.

The G20 was initially formed in 1999 in the wake of the Asian financial crisis and elevated to a leaders’ forum during the 2008 global financial crisis. However, under the Trump administration’s second term, there appears to be a renewed push to refocus the bloc on its original economic mission.

“America First” Shapes U.S. Multilateral Retreat

President Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine has reshaped global diplomacy and trade since 2017, often clashing with traditional alliances and multilateral institutions. As the U.S. prepares to mark its 250th anniversary in 2026, the presidency of the G20 presents a symbolic opportunity to project a refined foreign policy approach — one less invested in global development or climate equity and more rooted in hardline economic nationalism.

According to officials, the administration’s decision to scale down G20 participation echoes earlier calls from Secretary Bessent urging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank to pivot away from social goals such as climate financing and gender equity, and focus on core mandates of financial stability and debt reduction.

“The G20’s agenda has expanded excessively, and it’s due for a reset,” said Josh Lipsky, chair of international economics at the Atlantic Council. “The U.S. is signaling a desire to streamline global economic cooperation, focusing purely on high-level finance and leadership dialogue.”

Mixed Global Reactions as Trump May Host Putin, Xi in 2025

While some G20 members appear open to a review of the group’s sprawling agenda — initiated this year by South Africa — others have expressed concerns that eliminating development-focused priorities may alienate developing nations.

Activists warn that financial issues and global development are deeply interconnected. “Our hope is that development continues to be linked,” said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA Network. “Debt crises and economic instability cannot be addressed in isolation from global growth and development needs.”

Analysts also point out that Washington’s diminished participation risks creating a geopolitical vacuum that rivals like China may readily fill.

“There’s a leadership vacuum, and that vacuum will be filled — possibly not by the U.S.,” said Ben Harris, a former senior Treasury official now with the Brookings Institution.

Nonetheless, the G20 still provides a platform for strategic diplomacy. Brad Setser of the Council on Foreign Relations noted that Trump could host world leaders — including Xi Jinping and even Vladimir Putin, if the Ukraine war concludes — under the G20 umbrella without requiring formal state visits.

A Strategic Reset or Retreat?

In Brazil’s 2024 G20 presidency, the group attempted to gain traction for a global minimum tax on the ultra-wealthy — a proposal rejected by the Trump administration as governmental overreach. With the U.S. presidency ahead, such expansive global initiatives may no longer find fertile ground.

As preparations continue for the U.S.-hosted G20 in 2025, it remains to be seen whether this “streamlined” vision will reestablish the G20’s relevance — or accelerate its fragmentation in an era of deepening geopolitical divides.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest.



Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.