Trump Expresses Shock Over Israeli Bombings in Syria and Gaza Church, Seeks Diplomatic Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump was reportedly “caught off guard” by recent Israeli military operations in the Middle East, including an airstrike on Syria’s capital, Damascus, and a deadly attack on the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip that left three people dead.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the disclosure during a briefing on Monday, revealing rare daylight between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—longtime allies who have often seen eye-to-eye on security and foreign policy issues.

“The president has a good working relationship with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Leavitt told reporters. “But he was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of a Catholic church in Gaza.”

A Strained Alliance Amid Ongoing Conflicts

The surprise airstrikes, one targeting Syria amid sectarian violence and another striking a place of worship in Gaza, have triggered global condemnation and raised questions about Israel’s military strategy as regional tensions escalate.

According to administration sources, the strikes risk undermining Trump’s foreign policy goals—namely, his push to end the war in Gaza and stabilize Syria under its emerging post-war government.

“These Israeli interventions create another very confusing chapter,” said Trump’s special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, in an interview with The Associated Press. “It came at a very bad time.”

Shockwaves from Gaza to Washington

The airstrike on the Catholic church in Gaza has especially stoked international outrage, with religious and human rights groups condemning the killing of three civilians inside the sanctuary. The attack is being seen as a breach of religious sanctity in a region already ravaged by conflict.

Leavitt confirmed that President Trump made immediate calls to Prime Minister Netanyahu following both incidents, seeking to “rectify the situation” diplomatically.

Trump Balances Loyalty with Realpolitik

Despite their close political and ideological bond—especially over mutual efforts to check Iran’s nuclear ambitions—the recent developments underscore the complexities of U.S.–Israel relations under Trump’s renewed peace efforts.

The president’s critics have accused him of being too lenient on Netanyahu in the past, but Monday’s remarks suggest Trump is navigating a more delicate balance as he eyes legacy-defining foreign policy wins in the Middle East.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.