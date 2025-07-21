Transgrid Enerco Acquires 60% Stake in EKEDC, Aims to Redefine Power Distribution in Nigeria’s Commercial Capital

LAGOS, Nigeria – In a landmark move set to reshape Nigeria’s electricity distribution landscape, Transgrid Enerco, a private-sector-led consortium, has acquired a 60% equity stake in Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC). The deal signals a bold shift in Lagos’s energy ecosystem—one that could have far-reaching economic implications across the country.

The consortium, led by North South Power, and backed by Axxela and Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund, brings together a rare blend of operational expertise in power generation, gas infrastructure, and strategic financing. Together, they aim to overhaul how electricity is delivered and consumed in Nigeria’s most critical economic zone.

Lagos, often referred to as the heartbeat of the Nigerian economy, is home to the country’s top financial institutions, multinational headquarters, and high-density commercial hubs. Any company tasked with powering Lagos effectively carries the weight of the national economy. For this reason, the Transgrid Enerco initiative is being closely watched across both public and private sectors.

“Electricity is not just a utility—it is the lifeblood of modern economies,” said Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe, commenting on the development. “Without reliable power, economic growth cannot be sustained. Transgrid Enerco’s entry into the Lagos power market marks a defining moment in Nigeria’s pursuit of energy-led development.”

Despite significant generation capacity by GENCOs across Nigeria, systemic failures in transmission and distribution have left homes, offices, and factories in the dark—highlighting a disconnect between supply and delivery. The underperformance of many existing DISCOs has stifled both industrial and domestic growth, prompting calls for innovative models driven by private investment and technology.

Transgrid Enerco is expected to prioritize smart metering, modern payment platforms, and data analytics to improve revenue assurance and consumer experience—similar to how Nigeria’s new-generation banks revolutionized customer satisfaction with shorter wait times and digital innovation.

Ekekwe, who had a conversation with Kolapo Joseph, the incoming Managing Director of Transgrid Enerco, expressed optimism about the firm’s strategic direction. “What’s emerging here is more than just a power transaction; it’s a potential national economic enabler. If they execute this vision effectively, we may finally begin to see energy abundance in Africa’s most dynamic urban center.”

Beyond business, Transgrid Enerco has already made a mark by supporting educational empowerment—funding scholarships for young Nigerians to attend the Tekedia Mini-MBA program. “That’s electrifying, not just with volts, but with knowledge,” Ekekwe added.

With the Nigerian government facing fiscal constraints, private sector participation is essential for sustainable energy infrastructure. As Transgrid Enerco takes the reins at EKEDC, the spotlight turns to whether this consortium can deliver where others have fallen short—and whether this move can serve as a replicable model for the rest of the nation.

– END –

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.