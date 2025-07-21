🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Power & Politics

Tinubu Reveals Awujale’s Prophecy on His Second Term

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, July 2025/Naija 247 news

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, predicted his victory in the 2023 presidential election and even foretold his re-election for a second term.

The Prophecy Unveiled

According to Tinubu, he visited the Awujale before the presidential election, and the monarch blessed him, saying, “You will win that election and you will be re-elected. Go ahead.” Tinubu attributed his political success to the royal father’s blessing, describing the late Awujale as a man of deep wisdom and insight.

Awujale’s Legacy Lives On

Tinubu also commended Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for preserving the monarch’s legacy of leadership. He noted that the Awujale’s legacy continues to inspire many, and his role in the June 12 struggle remains unforgettable. The President’s statement highlights the significant impact of traditional institutions on Nigeria’s political landscape.

A New Chapter

As Tinubu navigates the complexities of governance, the prophecy attributed to the late Awujale adds another layer of intrigue to the President’s ambitions for a successful tenure. With the Awujale’s legacy still revered, Tinubu’s acknowledgment of the monarch’s foresight underscores the enduring influence of traditional leaders in shaping the country’s leadership dynamics.

The Significance of Traditional Institutions

The Awujale’s prophecy and Tinubu’s acknowledgment of its significance underscore the importance of traditional institutions in Nigeria’s politics. Traditional leaders continue to play a vital role in shaping the country’s leadership and influencing the trajectory of its politics.

Tinubu’s Leadership Ambitions

As Tinubu looks to the future, his revelation about the Awujale’s prophecy may be seen as a boost to his leadership ambitions. With the prophecy attributed to the late monarch, Tinubu may be seeking to tap into the spiritual and cultural capital of traditional institutions to further his goals.

A Call to Action

The President’s statement serves as a reminder of the need for leaders to acknowledge and respect the role of traditional institutions in shaping Nigeria’s leadership dynamics. As the country navigates its complex political landscape, the influence of traditional leaders will likely continue to be felt, and Tinubu’s acknowledgment of the Awujale’s prophecy is a testament to this enduring legacy.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

