Tacha Sets Sights on Politics

Reality TV star Anita Natasha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has thrown her hat into the ring, declaring her interest in running for political office. The Big Brother Naija alum expressed her disappointment with the current state of affairs in her home state of Rivers, citing its untapped potential.

A Call for Youth Involvement

Tacha emphasized the importance of youth involvement in governance, stressing that young people should be actively involved in decision-making to bring about positive change. She noted that criticizing from the outside is not enough, and that young people should take a more proactive role in shaping the future of their communities.

Tacha’s Vision for Rivers State

The reality TV star highlighted the progress made by other states like Abuja and Lagos, and expressed her desire to contribute to the development of Rivers State. She believes that the state has immense potential that is not being fully utilized, and she’s determined to be part of the solution.

What’s Next for Tacha?

Tacha revealed that she’s working on something and will share more details once it’s 70% ready. While she hasn’t revealed specific details about her political plans, her decision to join politics has generated a lot of interest among fans and followers.

Reactions from Fans

Tacha’s fans and followers have taken to social media to congratulate her on her decision and express their support. Many believe that she has the potential to make a positive impact in Rivers State and beyond. Others have expressed skepticism, questioning her experience and qualifications for office.

A New Chapter for Tacha

As Tacha embarks on this new journey, she’ll need to navigate the complexities of politics and build a strong support base. With her charisma and determination, she may just have what it takes to succeed in the political arena. Only time will tell if she’ll be able to translate her popularity into electoral success.

Tacha’s decision to run for political office is a bold move that has sparked a lot of interest. As a reality TV star, she’s known for her outspoken personality and strong opinions, and it’s clear that she’s passionate about making a difference in her community. Whether she’ll succeed in her political ambitions remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – Tacha is determined to make her mark.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.