Retired Police Officers Storm Edo Streets, Brand Contributory Pension a ‘Killer Policy’

In what is fast becoming a national revolt, retired police officers in Edo State on Monday joined their counterparts across Nigeria to protest the debilitating impact of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), describing it as a “killer policy” that has driven thousands into poverty and preventable death.

The protest, organized under the banner of the National Association of Retired Police Officers Contributory Pension Scheme (NARPO-CPS), featured a press conference in Benin City, where retirees decried the near-collapse of their financial security after decades of service to the nation.

“We are here to let the world know the hardship we are passing through,” said SP Anthony Nnachor (rtd.), Edo State chairman of the group. “Some of us receive as little as N25,000 to N30,000 monthly. Even retired Commissioners of Police are not spared. Many of our colleagues are dying daily due to lack of funds for basic healthcare.”

According to Nnachor, the CPS, introduced in 2004, deducts 7% of officers’ salaries, matched by 8% from the Federal Government. Yet, on retirement, many officers receive only 25% of their total savings, with the remaining sum converted into monthly stipends that barely cover feeding, let alone rent or medication.

“If you contributed N10 million, you may only receive N2 million lump sum, and be left with peanuts paid over time,” he lamented. “This is not pension. This is punishment.”

The protest in Edo reflects broader dissatisfaction across the country, as similar demonstrations have been held in Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, and Enugu, sparking nationwide debates on how Nigerian security personnel are treated after retirement.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Johnson Oyameda, Publicity Secretary of the association, labelled the current pension arrangement as fraudulent and unjust.

“We want to be removed from this exploitative scheme and placed under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), just like our counterparts in the armed forces,” Oyameda said. “This has been our prayer since 2019.”

Oyameda called on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to champion their cause, and urged the National Assembly to hasten the passage of a long-awaited harmonized bill that would formalize their transition to DBS.

“Despite several public hearings and media coverage, the harmonisation of this bill remains mysteriously delayed,” Oyameda added.

The protests come at a critical time for President Bola Tinubu, whose administration is already grappling with widespread labour unrest, inflationary spikes, and increasing insecurity. Analysts say resolving the pension debacle for retired police officers will not only improve morale among serving officers but also restore trust in government institutions.

