PDP’s 2027 Presidential FlagBearer Battle Heats Up After Atiku’s Exit

21, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set for a fierce battle for its presidential flagbearer as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s exit from the party has opened up the race for the 2027 elections.

The Exit of Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar’s resignation from the PDP on July 1, 2025, has sent shockwaves through the party, and aspirants are now jostling for position. Atiku cited “irreconcilable differences” and the party’s current trajectory straying from its founding principles as reasons for his exit. He has since joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to form a new opposition coalition.

Potential Flagbearer Aspirants

Several aspirants are already positioning themselves for the PDP’s presidential ticket. Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, is reportedly a frontrunner in the PDP’s internal jostle. A youth group, Bala Mohammed Vanguard, has confirmed Makinde’s intention to contest in 2027. Another aspirant, Bala Mohammed, the Bauchi State Governor, is also vying for the PDP’s presidential ticket.

PDP’s Zoning Conundrum

The PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will discuss zoning and consensus strategies for the 2027 presidential ticket. Some members advocate for zoning the ticket to the South, while others push for an open contest. Former PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Bode George, hinted that the process of getting a southerner as the party’s presidential flagbearer is already underway.

The Road Ahead

As the PDP navigates its internal dynamics, the party’s presidential aspirants will need to position themselves strategically to win the party’s ticket. With Atiku’s exit, the PDP’s landscape has changed, and the battle for the presidential flagbearer is set to intensify. The party’s NEC will play a crucial role in determining the party’s zoning strategy and consensus candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

A New Era for PDP

The 2027 presidential election will mark a new era for the PDP, as the party seeks to regain power and relevance in Nigerian politics. With a new set of aspirants and a potentially new strategy, the PDP will need to navigate its internal challenges and external pressures to emerge victorious in the 2027 elections. The party’s ability to unite behind a strong candidate and present a compelling vision to Nigerians will be crucial to its success.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.