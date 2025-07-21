🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Power & Politics

PDP’s 2027 Presidential FlagBearer Battle Heats Up After Atiku’s Exit

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set for a fierce battle for its presidential flagbearer as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s exit from the party has opened up the race for the 2027 elections.

The Exit of Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar’s resignation from the PDP on July 1, 2025, has sent shockwaves through the party, and aspirants are now jostling for position. Atiku cited “irreconcilable differences” and the party’s current trajectory straying from its founding principles as reasons for his exit. He has since joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to form a new opposition coalition.

Potential Flagbearer Aspirants

Several aspirants are already positioning themselves for the PDP’s presidential ticket. Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, is reportedly a frontrunner in the PDP’s internal jostle. A youth group, Bala Mohammed Vanguard, has confirmed Makinde’s intention to contest in 2027. Another aspirant, Bala Mohammed, the Bauchi State Governor, is also vying for the PDP’s presidential ticket.

PDP’s Zoning Conundrum

The PDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will discuss zoning and consensus strategies for the 2027 presidential ticket. Some members advocate for zoning the ticket to the South, while others push for an open contest. Former PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Bode George, hinted that the process of getting a southerner as the party’s presidential flagbearer is already underway.

The Road Ahead

As the PDP navigates its internal dynamics, the party’s presidential aspirants will need to position themselves strategically to win the party’s ticket. With Atiku’s exit, the PDP’s landscape has changed, and the battle for the presidential flagbearer is set to intensify. The party’s NEC will play a crucial role in determining the party’s zoning strategy and consensus candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

A New Era for PDP

The 2027 presidential election will mark a new era for the PDP, as the party seeks to regain power and relevance in Nigerian politics. With a new set of aspirants and a potentially new strategy, the PDP will need to navigate its internal challenges and external pressures to emerge victorious in the 2027 elections. The party’s ability to unite behind a strong candidate and present a compelling vision to Nigerians will be crucial to its success.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tinubu Reveals Awujale’s Prophecy on His Second Term
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Reveals Awujale’s Prophecy on His Second Term

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, July 2025/Naija 247 news President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, predicted his victory in the 2023 presidential election and even foretold his re-election for...

Naira Falls to ₦1,532.34/$ at Official Market Despite CBN Dollar Interventions

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
The Nigerian naira continued its downward trend on Friday, closing at ₦1,532.34 to the US dollar in the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), despite several interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

ADC Finally Speaks on Obi, El-Rufai’s Delayed Membership

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, July 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has shed light on the delay in Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai's membership registration, citing unresolved electoral issues in their current parties as the reason. What's...

NiMet Issues Fresh Weather Alert on Widespread Rain and Thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a fresh weather advisory, warning Nigerians to prepare for widespread rain and thunderstorms across several regions of the country from Monday, July 22 to Wednesday,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tinubu Reveals Awujale’s Prophecy on His Second Term

Power & Politics 0
21, July 2025/Naija 247 news President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, predicted his victory in the 2023 presidential election and even foretold his re-election for...

Naira Falls to ₦1,532.34/$ at Official Market Despite CBN Dollar Interventions

Economy and Markets 0
The Nigerian naira continued its downward trend on Friday, closing at ₦1,532.34 to the US dollar in the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), despite several interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

ADC Finally Speaks on Obi, El-Rufai’s Delayed Membership

Political Party News 0
21, July 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has shed light on the delay in Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai's membership registration, citing unresolved electoral issues in their current parties as the reason. What's...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp