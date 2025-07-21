🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Gender Equality

Over 60% of Women-Owned Small Businesses to Benefit from Tinubu’s New Tax Exemptions, But Gaps Remain – NIWA Warns

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

By Naija247news Correspondent | Abakaliki, July 21, 2025

The Neighbourhood Initiative for Women Advancement (NIWA) has applauded key provisions of Nigeria’s recently enacted tax reform laws but raised red flags over their limited gender inclusivity, calling for urgent policy adjustments to protect women-led enterprises and vulnerable households.

The statement, released after a sensitisation workshop for women in agribusiness and small-holder enterprises in Ebonyi State, emphasized the need for gender-responsive implementation. NIWA, which also convenes the Ebonyi State Tax Justice and Governance Platform (EBSTJGP), highlighted the risk of economic exclusion if reforms do not address the realities of women in the informal sector.

Signed by Ms. Nancy Humphrey, Executive Director of NIWA, the statement noted that while the reforms—championed by President Bola Tinubu—offer meaningful tax reliefs for small businesses, they lack mechanisms tailored to support women entrepreneurs.

“The exemption of businesses earning ₦50 million or less from major taxes such as Companies Income Tax, VAT, Withholding Tax, and the new Development Levy is a welcome development,” Humphrey stated. “But the absence of targeted tax credits or waivers for women-owned businesses is a major oversight.”

The reforms, which raised the exemption threshold from ₦25 million to ₦50 million, are intended to ease compliance burdens and drive growth in the small business sector. However, NIWA warned that without deliberate gender-based provisions, a significant portion of informal and women-led enterprises could be left behind.

The organisation also commended equity-focused elements of the reform, including the personal income tax exemption for individuals earning ₦800,000 or less annually and continued VAT exemptions on essential goods such as food and medicine. These, NIWA said, provide some buffer for rural and low-income women.

However, NIWA expressed deep concern over the introduction of a 20% Rent Tax, warning that it could disproportionately impact female-headed households and informal renters.

“This provision risks pushing already vulnerable women further into poverty, especially those without formal housing or stable income,” the group warned.

NIWA called on policymakers and development partners to ensure inclusive execution of the tax policies, urging that gender considerations be embedded in future amendments or implementation guidelines.

“As a grassroots-focused organisation, we will continue to engage stakeholders to ensure transparent and fair implementation of tax policies that support women’s economic participation,” the statement added.

The call comes at a time when President Tinubu’s administration is championing bold reforms aimed at boosting national revenue and fostering economic equity. But experts and advocates say without inclusion at the heart of policy execution, the gap between intention and impact will remain wide.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FG Backs ‘Nigeria First’ Investment Policy to Boost Non-Oil Exports, Attract Quality Investors
Next article
Nigeria Can Bridge $3 Trillion Infrastructure Gap and Boost SME Growth via Capital Markets – NAN Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Trump Expresses Shock Over Israeli Bombings in Syria and Gaza Church, Seeks Diplomatic Resolution

Naija247news Naija247news -
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump was reportedly “caught off guard” by recent Israeli military operations in the Middle East, including an airstrike on Syria’s capital, Damascus, and a deadly attack on the only...

Nigeria Eyes $1 Trillion Economy by 2030 as Domestic Investors Commit $50bn to Renewed Hope Agenda

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Abuja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news: In a determined push to transform Nigeria’s economic landscape, the Federal Government on Monday reaffirmed its ambitious target of growing the economy to $1 trillion by 2030 through a...

Bulls Dominate NGX as Investors Gain N152bn Amid Renewed Interest in Cutix, Caverton, 37 Others

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria – July 21, 2025 | Naija247news.com — The Nigerian stock market extended its bullish momentum into the new week, adding ₦152 billion to investors’ portfolios on Monday, as renewed interest in select mid-tier...

Nigeria’s Mining Sector Revenue Surges to ₦38bn as MAN Calls for Stricter Environmental Oversight

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Abuja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news – The Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to step up inter-agency collaboration for the strict enforcement of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) laws, warning that...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Trump Expresses Shock Over Israeli Bombings in Syria and Gaza Church, Seeks Diplomatic Resolution

Geopolitics 0
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump was reportedly “caught off guard” by recent Israeli military operations in the Middle East, including an airstrike on Syria’s capital, Damascus, and a deadly attack on the only...

Nigeria Eyes $1 Trillion Economy by 2030 as Domestic Investors Commit $50bn to Renewed Hope Agenda

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news: In a determined push to transform Nigeria’s economic landscape, the Federal Government on Monday reaffirmed its ambitious target of growing the economy to $1 trillion by 2030 through a...

Bulls Dominate NGX as Investors Gain N152bn Amid Renewed Interest in Cutix, Caverton, 37 Others

Lagos 0
Lagos, Nigeria – July 21, 2025 | Naija247news.com — The Nigerian stock market extended its bullish momentum into the new week, adding ₦152 billion to investors’ portfolios on Monday, as renewed interest in select mid-tier...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp