Over 60% of Women-Owned Small Businesses to Benefit from Tinubu’s New Tax Exemptions, But Gaps Remain – NIWA Warns

By Naija247news Correspondent | Abakaliki, July 21, 2025

The Neighbourhood Initiative for Women Advancement (NIWA) has applauded key provisions of Nigeria’s recently enacted tax reform laws but raised red flags over their limited gender inclusivity, calling for urgent policy adjustments to protect women-led enterprises and vulnerable households.

The statement, released after a sensitisation workshop for women in agribusiness and small-holder enterprises in Ebonyi State, emphasized the need for gender-responsive implementation. NIWA, which also convenes the Ebonyi State Tax Justice and Governance Platform (EBSTJGP), highlighted the risk of economic exclusion if reforms do not address the realities of women in the informal sector.

Signed by Ms. Nancy Humphrey, Executive Director of NIWA, the statement noted that while the reforms—championed by President Bola Tinubu—offer meaningful tax reliefs for small businesses, they lack mechanisms tailored to support women entrepreneurs.

“The exemption of businesses earning ₦50 million or less from major taxes such as Companies Income Tax, VAT, Withholding Tax, and the new Development Levy is a welcome development,” Humphrey stated. “But the absence of targeted tax credits or waivers for women-owned businesses is a major oversight.”

The reforms, which raised the exemption threshold from ₦25 million to ₦50 million, are intended to ease compliance burdens and drive growth in the small business sector. However, NIWA warned that without deliberate gender-based provisions, a significant portion of informal and women-led enterprises could be left behind.

The organisation also commended equity-focused elements of the reform, including the personal income tax exemption for individuals earning ₦800,000 or less annually and continued VAT exemptions on essential goods such as food and medicine. These, NIWA said, provide some buffer for rural and low-income women.

However, NIWA expressed deep concern over the introduction of a 20% Rent Tax, warning that it could disproportionately impact female-headed households and informal renters.

“This provision risks pushing already vulnerable women further into poverty, especially those without formal housing or stable income,” the group warned.

NIWA called on policymakers and development partners to ensure inclusive execution of the tax policies, urging that gender considerations be embedded in future amendments or implementation guidelines.

“As a grassroots-focused organisation, we will continue to engage stakeholders to ensure transparent and fair implementation of tax policies that support women’s economic participation,” the statement added.

The call comes at a time when President Tinubu’s administration is championing bold reforms aimed at boosting national revenue and fostering economic equity. But experts and advocates say without inclusion at the heart of policy execution, the gap between intention and impact will remain wide.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.