Opinion: Kemi Badenoch’s Remarks on Nigeria Reveal the Perils of Tokenism in UK Politics

Kemi Badenoch’s recent remarks on CNN, where she dismissed Nigeria’s ban on same-sex marriage as unconstitutional, reflect a dangerous mix of ignorance and arrogance. As a senior British official of Nigerian descent, her words carry weight—and unfortunately, in this instance, they weaponize her identity against her ancestral home.

Nigeria’s constitution does not recognize same-sex marriage. In fact, the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, signed into law in 2014, received overwhelming support across political, religious, and social lines. It is not only constitutional; it reflects the will of the Nigerian people.

Yet Badenoch, donning the cloak of Western liberalism, used her platform to cast Nigeria’s policies as backward. This is not only factually incorrect but culturally tone-deaf. It is especially troubling coming from someone who owes her political capital, at least in part, to the diversity box she checks for the UK Conservative Party.

In that interview, Badenoch did not just critique a law—she belittled a nation. She positioned herself as morally superior, effectively suggesting that modernity can only be achieved by adopting Western values wholesale, even when they conflict with deeply held cultural, religious, and constitutional beliefs.

This is the tragedy of tokenism. In their quest to prove loyalty to their adopted political families, some individuals of African descent become eager tools in the delegitimization of their native identities. They weaponize their heritage to make imperial critiques seem more palatable. Kemi Badenoch has unfortunately become a prime example of this phenomenon.

To many Africans, including Nigerians at home and abroad, her comments were not those of a daughter holding her nation accountable, but of someone who has distanced herself from her roots to gain validation in white-majority power structures. It is an act of betrayal that wounds deeply—especially when cloaked in the garb of progress.

Kemi Badenoch is free to hold progressive views. She is even free to advocate for changes in Nigeria’s policies. But when she uses her identity as a Nigerian to punch down on Nigeria from the comfort of a UK cabinet post, she becomes not a bridge between worlds, but a battering ram.

It is not courage to echo the voices of Western disapproval while wearing African skin. True courage is challenging injustice without erasing identity. And in that measure, Badenoch’s recent remarks fall far short.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.