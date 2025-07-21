Okonkwo Blasts Okpebholo Over Threat to Obi’s Life

21, July 2025) Naija 247 news

Nollywood actor and constitutional lawyer, Kenneth Okonkwo, has condemned Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo for threatening the life of Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Unacceptable Threats

Okonkwo described Okpebholo’s statement as “unacceptable” and “reckless,” emphasizing that no public official should use language that endangers lives or incites violence. He stressed that politicians should engage in constructive discourse rather than resorting to threats and intimidation.

A Call for Accountability

Okonkwo called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter and ensure that public officials are held accountable for their words and actions. He emphasized the need for leaders to promote a culture of respect, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

Condemnation of Okpebholo’s Action

The reaction from Okonkwo underscores the growing concerns about the tone and tenor of political discourse in Nigeria. Okpebholo’s threat has sparked widespread condemnation, and it remains to be seen how he will respond to the backlash.

Promoting Responsible Leadership

As the political landscape continues to evolve, it is essential for leaders to exercise caution in their words and actions. The incident serves as a reminder that public officials must be mindful of the impact of their words on the polity and ensure that they promote a culture of peace and respect.

