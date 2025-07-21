🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaOil Markets

NOGASA Warns Dangote Refinery’s Direct-to-Consumer Fuel Model Threatens Jobs and Industry Stability

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, July 21, 2025 (NAN) – The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has issued a strong warning against the Dangote Refinery’s new direct-to-consumer fuel distribution model, saying the strategy could dismantle Nigeria’s traditional petroleum supply chain and endanger thousands of jobs.

In a statement released Monday, NOGASA President, Benneth Korie, said the planned distribution model—set to commence on August 15—could marginalize key players in the downstream oil sector, particularly independent suppliers and logistics firms.

The Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest, recently announced its intention to distribute Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel directly to end users using a fleet of 4,000 CNG-powered tankers. Target recipients include marketers, petrol dealers, telecom operators, aviation companies, and large commercial enterprises—completely bypassing the intermediary depots and suppliers who have historically served as the industry’s logistical backbone.

“This is a major shift,” said Korie. “Dangote now intends to supply directly to companies like MTN, hotels, and manufacturers. That puts thousands of supplier jobs at risk.”

Korie emphasized that members of NOGASA, who act as intermediaries between refineries and end users, face redundancy and job losses. “We are the logistics lifeline of the industry. If we are cut out, it’s not just our members and truck drivers who suffer—there will be a wider economic ripple effect,” he said.

NOGASA estimates significant implications for fuel truck drivers, depot staff, and logistics providers who may be rendered obsolete if the new distribution model becomes the norm.

In response, the association has scheduled an emergency general meeting for July 31 to deliberate on a coordinated response. Possible outcomes may include industrial action, negotiations with Dangote Group, and appeals to the Federal Government to intervene and uphold existing distribution structures.

“We are not against innovation,” Korie noted, “but reform must include all stakeholders. We propose that Dangote refines and supplies to NOGASA, who then deliver to final users. That way, jobs and the ecosystem are protected.”

NOGASA is urging policymakers and industry regulators to weigh the long-term impact of bypassing suppliers in the distribution chain. “This is not just about business; it’s about balance, equity, and economic survival,” Korie concluded.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

