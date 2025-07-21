🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
NiMet Issues Fresh Weather Alert on Widespread Rain and Thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a fresh weather advisory, warning Nigerians to prepare for widespread rain and thunderstorms across several regions of the country from Monday, July 22 to Wednesday, July 24, 2025.

Naija247news gathered that the agency’s latest forecast highlights significant weather disturbances that could result in localized flooding, disruption of outdoor activities, and reduced visibility in affected areas. The advisory, which was shared via NiMet’s official communication platforms, urges citizens, especially those in low-lying and flood-prone zones, to take precautionary measures.

According to Naija247news, the states likely to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms include Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Ondo, and parts of the North Central and Northeastern regions. The forecast also indicates potential for strong winds and lightning strikes, especially in coastal and high-altitude zones.

Naija247news understands that NiMet has advised commuters, farmers, and residents in affected regions to remain vigilant and avoid activities under trees or unsecured structures during storms. The agency has also encouraged state emergency management agencies and local authorities to activate early response protocols to mitigate possible damage.

Naija247news reports that in recent months, Nigeria has witnessed increased climate variability, including heavier-than-usual rainfall patterns, prompting fears of widespread flooding in urban and agricultural communities. The current forecast adds to growing concerns over the country’s preparedness to manage climate-related disruptions.

NiMet further advised media organizations and local governments to assist in disseminating the weather information to rural populations who may not have direct access to digital platforms. It emphasized that proactive dissemination of weather alerts is critical to reducing the risks associated with extreme weather conditions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

