Nigeria’s Mining Sector Revenue Surges to ₦38bn as MAN Calls for Stricter Environmental Oversight

Abuja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news – The Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to step up inter-agency collaboration for the strict enforcement of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) laws, warning that environmental compliance must not be sidelined amid the mining sector’s recent revenue boom.

Mr. Dele Ayankele, National President of MAN, issued the call during an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Ayankele emphasized that mining companies must be held accountable for submitting and complying with EIA reports before commencing operations, as required by law.

“There should be close collaboration between the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and the Federal Ministry of Environment,” he said.

“The human and logistical capacities of the appropriate departments of both ministries must be strengthened to monitor compliance, assess performance, and make periodic recommendations for remediation and sanctions.”

The renewed call for environmental accountability comes at a time when Nigeria’s mining sector has recorded a historic surge in revenue.

According to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, the sector generated ₦38 billion in 2024—up from just ₦6 billion in 2023. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the ministry raked in ₦6.95 billion from licensing fees, marking a dramatic upturn attributed to aggressive regulatory enforcement and stricter licensing regimes.

However, industry stakeholders caution that financial growth must not come at the expense of environmental sustainability.

Mrs. Janet Adeyemi, President of Women Miners in Nigeria (WMIN), reinforced this point, noting that while the law mandates EIA compliance, enforcement has remained a major challenge.

“Government must go beyond policy statements and ensure strict enforcement. Heavy sanctions should be imposed on defaulters,” Adeyemi stated.

She also advocated for the mandatory submission of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reports by mining firms, arguing that broader sustainability disclosures are essential for responsible sector growth.

As mining exploration expands across Nigeria’s mineral-rich terrain, observers warn that unchecked activity could lead to irreversible environmental degradation, water pollution, and community displacement—especially in rural and agrarian regions.

The Miners Association and Women Miners alike are urging the government to act swiftly in balancing economic gains with ecological responsibility.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.