Nigeria Eyes $1 Trillion Economy by 2030 as Domestic Investors Commit $50bn to Renewed Hope Agenda

Abuja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news: In a determined push to transform Nigeria’s economic landscape, the Federal Government on Monday reaffirmed its ambitious target of growing the economy to $1 trillion by 2030 through a robust Nigeria First Policy anchored in domestic industrial strength and strategic reforms.

Speaking at the Domestic Investment Summit in Abuja themed “Operationalising Nigeria First Policy,” the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, unveiled sweeping initiatives to accelerate economic diversification via industrialisation, digitisation, creative economy development, and manufacturing.

“The Nigeria First Policy is how we will actualise President Bola Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy by 2030. It’s about turning ambition into productivity and productivity into competitiveness,” said Oduwole.

The minister disclosed key achievements already underway. Notably, non-oil exports rose by 24.75% in Q1 2025, totaling $1.79 billion, underscoring growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s diversification drive.

In addition, new textile parks, automotive assembly plants, and food processing hubs are emerging across the nation’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs). These facilities are not only catering to domestic needs and saving foreign exchange but also positioning Nigeria as a major manufacturing hub for ECOWAS and the wider African continent.

Highlighting the strategic role of private sector capital in this transformation, Oduwole revealed that through targeted investment roadshows and policy engagements, the ministry had already unlocked over $50 billion in firm commitments from local investors.

“These investments strengthen confidence in our economy and reposition Nigeria as a forward-looking destination for capital and innovation,” she emphasized.

Oduwole also outlined bold 2025 targets including:

$6 billion in foreign direct and portfolio investments

$6.5 billion in non-oil exports

A 20% increase in total trade value

Creation of 200,000 export-led jobs

She noted that the summit, initiated under President Tinubu’s directive, served as a strategic focus group with key domestic investors, aimed at co-creating policies and reforms with clear implementation targets.

“This summit affirms that Nigeria’s economic transformation must be built on domestic strength — capital, enterprise, and talent that are proudly Nigerian,” Oduwole added.

Speaking at the summit, Ambassador Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, said the Nigeria First Policywas more than a slogan — it was “a bold declaration to prioritize Nigerian businesses, strengthen local production, and build indigenous capacity across all sectors.”

He added that the ministry remains committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses through regulatory reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and enhanced collaboration between the public and private sectors.

In a related message, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, represented by Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director of Risk Management, emphasized the critical role of a stable financial ecosystem in attracting investment.

He said the summit provides “a shared platform to chart growth pathways for both domestic and regional markets.”

The summit marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s quest for sustainable economic growth, bringing domestic industrial leaders into direct alignment with national strategic goals outlined under Tinubu’s 8-point Renewed Hope Agenda.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.