Lagos

Nigeria Can Bridge $3 Trillion Infrastructure Gap and Boost SME Growth via Capital Markets – NAN Editor

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news

Nigeria’s ambitious drive for economic transformation can only be realized through strategic execution and efficient capital mobilisation, said Ms. Olawunmi Ashafa, Assistant Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), at a high-level training session for journalists on Monday in Lagos.

The one-day training, organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Chapter, in collaboration with Chevron and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), focused on navigating Nigeria’s economic recovery through informed financial journalism.

Ashafa, in her keynote, asserted that Nigeria’s money and capital markets are not magic solutions but hold immense potential to address structural challenges like unemployment, inflation, and massive infrastructure deficits.

“These twin pillars of the financial system are not silver bullets,” she said, “but when harnessed strategically, they can deepen financial inclusion, unlock capital, and drive long-term, sustainable growth.”

Bridging Nigeria’s $3 Trillion Infrastructure Gap

Ashafa pointed to the staggering $3 trillion infrastructure funding deficit projected over the next 30 years. According to her, Nigeria’s capital market can play a pivotal role in closing this gap, citing the success of Sukuk bonds in funding road projects with transparency and accountability.

She also emphasized the role of infrastructure bonds issued by the Debt Management Office (DMO) and private sector players, saying such tools can attract long-term domestic and foreign capital into national development.

Supporting Nigeria’s Backbone — SMEs

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which employ over 80% of Nigeria’s workforce, face chronic financing constraints. Ashafa advocated leveraging the capital market through venture capital, private equity, and crowdfunding, and highlighted the NGX Growth Board as a viable route for fast-growing businesses to access patient capital.

She explained that while the money market provides short-term financing such as commercial papers to large firms, Nigeria needs a balanced financial ecosystem that incentivizes corporate debt issuance and curbs excessive government borrowing.

Attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

Ashafa underscored that a vibrant and transparent capital market is essential to build investor trust and attract FDI that can boost technology, infrastructure, and job creation. For this to happen, she called for better FX management, policy clarity, and the elimination of bureaucratic bottlenecks.

“Foreign Portfolio Investors and direct investors alike need a predictable and secure investment climate,” she added.

Fintech, Green Finance and the Climate Crisis

Highlighting the disruptive role of fintech, Ashafa said technology is enabling broader access to digital investment platforms and accelerating financial inclusion across Nigeria.

She praised the Federal Government’s issuance of green bonds for renewable energy and afforestation, calling them a pioneering step in climate-resilient finance. Ashafa also urged deeper integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into investment strategies to align with global standards.

Call for Reform and Simpler Regulations

To unlock these opportunities, Ashafa said Nigeria must reduce regulatory bottlenecks and ensure market governance is strengthened. She called on agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), CBN, PenCom, and NAICOM to work in synergy to create a coherent financial architecture.

While acknowledging progress under the Finance Act and revised pension regulations, she warned that policy inconsistency continues to limit investor confidence.

“In a country battling high youth unemployment and inflation, the opportunity cost of inaction is too great,” she said. “Now is the time to deepen our markets, promote innovation, and move beyond oil dependence.”

Journalists Urged to Drive Economic Conversations

In his welcome address, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, NUJ Lagos Chairman, said the training came at a critical moment as Nigeria’s economy undergoes restructuring under the current administration.

“The time is now to gather diverse perspectives and develop a clear path to bring Nigeria’s economy back on track,” Ajayi said.

He also thanked Chevron and NNPC for their continued support in building media capacity to report on critical economic issues.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
