NiDCOM Partners with First Bank to Launch Diaspora Banking Services for Nigerians in the UK

Abuja, July 21, 2025 (NAN) – In a move to deepen financial inclusion for Nigerians living abroad, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has partnered with First Bank Plc to provide tailored diaspora banking services to Nigerians residing in the United Kingdom (UK).

The initiative was officially launched during the Nigeria UK Festival held at Barking Park, London, where despite inclement weather, hundreds of Nigerians turned out to open bank accounts and access financial information—signaling strong demand for accessible, Nigeria-linked banking solutions.

According to a statement issued Monday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NiDCOM’s spokesperson, the effort represents a significant milestone in bridging service delivery gaps between Nigerians in diaspora and financial institutions back home.

Representing Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, at the event was Abdulrahman Terab, the commission’s Director of Remittances and Investment. Dabiri-Erewa noted that the partnership forms part of a broader strategy to enhance diaspora access to essential financial services and empower them to contribute more meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“This activation is not just about opening accounts,” Dabiri-Erewa stated, “it is about strengthening trust, enhancing access, and ensuring that the Nigerian diaspora is financially equipped to thrive abroad and contribute at home.”

The NiDCOM chief further commended the resilience and enthusiasm of attendees at the event and emphasized that strategic collaborations such as this with First Bank Plc are crucial to creating pathways for saving, investing, and remitting funds more efficiently.

The commission reiterated its unwavering commitment to engagement-driven policies that address the needs of Nigerians abroad. Through sustainable collaborations and innovative financial offerings, NiDCOM aims to position the diaspora as a key player in national development.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.