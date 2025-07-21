Naira Falls to ₦1,532.34/$ at Official Market Despite CBN Dollar Interventions

The Nigerian naira continued its downward trend on Friday, closing at ₦1,532.34 to the US dollar in the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), despite several interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aimed at stabilizing the foreign exchange rate.

Naija247news gathered that the local currency depreciated by 1.58 percent compared to the previous day’s closing rate of ₦1,508.99/$, reflecting sustained pressure on the naira amid liquidity constraints in the official window.

At the parallel market, the naira also experienced slight depreciation, exchanging at around ₦1,540/$, according to street traders interviewed by Naija247news. This indicates a narrowing gap between the official and parallel market rates, a trend financial analysts say reflects growing volatility in Nigeria’s FX ecosystem.

Naija247news understands that the CBN has been actively intervening in the market, selling dollars to banks and Bureau De Change operators in a bid to meet demand and defend the naira. However, limited FX supply, persistent demand from manufacturers, and portfolio investors seeking repatriation of funds continue to weigh on the market.

According to Naija247news, market turnover at NAFEM stood at $89.47 million on Friday, a significant drop from previous sessions. Analysts note that while the apex bank’s interventions offer short-term relief, structural reforms and increased dollar inflow from exports and diaspora remittances are essential for long-term stability.

Naija247news reports that Nigeria has been battling high inflation and reduced oil revenue, which have both contributed to weakened investor confidence and downward pressure on the local currency. The declining reserves and low foreign direct investment inflows have further complicated the CBN’s efforts to defend the naira.

Financial experts who spoke with Naija247news advised the federal government to accelerate non-oil revenue generation and improve transparency in the FX market to restore confidence and attract much-needed foreign investment.

As the naira’s depreciation persists, businesses and households across the country continue to feel the impact in the form of rising import costs, inflationary pressure, and weakening purchasing power.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.