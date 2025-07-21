Maritime Stakeholders Applaud Nigeria Customs’ B’Odogwu Platform for Trade Transparency and Faster Cargo Clearance

Lagos, July 21, 2025 (NAN) – Key players in Nigeria’s maritime industry, including clearing agents, importers, exporters, bankers, and terminal operators, have commended the B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) for revolutionizing trade facilitation and improving operational transparency.

The commendations were made during a Town Hall Meeting on B’Odogwu Clearance, held in Lagos under the theme: “Enhancing Trade Compliance and System Optimisation Through Stakeholder Engagement.”

B’Odogwu, the new digital clearance platform, consolidates critical customs functions—including declarations, duty calculations, permits, manifests, risk profiling, and cargo tracking—into a single transparent and real-time system, replacing the older NICIS II model.

Stakeholder Endorsements

Jerald Mbamara , President of Bonded Terminal Operations, praised the platform’s flexibility and mobile accessibility.

Freight forwarder Olubiyi Ibrahim noted improved transparency through visible cargo rotation numbers.

Olodunni Kareem , a terminal operator from Lagos Free Trade Zone, proposed the inclusion of indigenous languages to expand user adoption.

Princess Okezie, a banker with WEMA Bank, commended the speed and ease of processing Form M, and applauded Customs officers’ responsiveness.

Bank representatives from Fidelity Bank, Eco Bank, and Zenith Bank also cited zero-defect transactions and improved accountability since migrating to B’Odogwu.

Customs Leadership Vision

In his keynote address, Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, emphasized that the Federal Government’s 20-year Concession Agreement with the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) marks a turning point in Nigeria’s customs operations.

“B’Odogwu is not just a software—it’s a full digital ecosystem built to eliminate bottlenecks, enhance transparency, and strengthen Nigeria’s trade framework,” Adeniyi said.

He reiterated the Customs Service’s goal to make B’Odogwu a global benchmark within three years, supported by international best practices and stakeholder collaboration.

Adeniyi also highlighted fiscal changes:

The 1% Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) will be removed.

Revenue will now be sourced from 4% Free on Board (FOB) charges.

Customs will stop receiving 7% allocations from the Federation Account, directing 100% of revenues to national coffers.

Technology-Driven Transparency

Deputy Comptroller of Trade Facilitation, Kikilomo Adeola, noted that B’Odogwu enhances:

Real-time agency access

Workflow automation

Data reliability

Reduced cargo turnaround times

She acknowledged initial user adaptation challenges but emphasized ongoing education and engagement to drive full adoption.

The system was officially launched at the PTML Command on October 23, 2024.

In his closing remarks, Zonal Coordinator ACG Charles Orbih urged continuous stakeholder feedback to refine the platform.

The meeting affirmed that B’Odogwu is redefining port operations, boosting revenue, and aligning Nigeria’s trade system with global standards.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest.



Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.