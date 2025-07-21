🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Manufacturing

Manufacturers Applaud FG’s Buy-Nigeria Directive Amid Calls for Policy Action, Power Reforms

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

By Naija247news – July 21, 2025 | Ilorin, Kwara State

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has hailed the recent directive by the Federal Government instructing Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritise locally manufactured goods — describing it as a pivotal move towards reviving Nigeria’s ailing industrial base.

Speaking at the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the MAN Kwara/Kogi Branch in Ilorin on Monday, the MAN President, Francis Meshioye, represented by Director-General Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said the policy could serve as a “powerful catalyst” for boosting domestic production, job creation, and inclusive growth — but only if implemented diligently.

“This directive is a game-changer. However, it must not end as another policy pronouncement. We urge the government to follow through with strict enforcement,” he said.

Despite welcoming the directive, Meshioye highlighted major obstacles confronting manufacturers nationwide, including erratic power supply, foreign exchange instability, and a stifling tax regime.

Manufacturing Sector Groans Under Harsh Business Climate

In his remarks, the Chairman of MAN Kwara/Kogi, Mr. Mubarak Shittu, lamented that the post-subsidy economic climate has worsened manufacturers’ woes.

“The removal of petroleum and electricity subsidies, along with forex market liberalisation, has crippled many industrial firms,” he said.

Shittu appealed to the government to urgently review electricity tariffs, address the rising cost of power, and fast-track a gas pipeline to Kwara to ease energy constraints in the North and South.

“Without affordable and reliable energy, we cannot compete. We also urge the Kwara State Government to expedite the Industrial Park Project and reduce the cost of perfecting legal mortgages, which currently makes access to credit prohibitively expensive,” Shittu noted.

Lawmakers, Experts Call for Inclusive Policy Framework

Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North) echoed industry concerns, stating that Nigeria’s economic aspirations cannot be achieved without a strong manufacturing foundation.

“The resilience of Nigerian manufacturers is the beacon of hope in our quest for sustainable development,” the senator said.

In a keynote address, Mr. Saheed Basiru, CEO of Risk Universal Limited, stressed the need for policy consistency and meaningful stakeholder engagement.

“Policy summersaults are a serious challenge. The government must involve manufacturers in decision-making processes and ensure policies are not just announced but executed,” he said.

The AGM underscored a recurring theme — while policy initiatives like “Buy Nigeria” offer hope, implementation gaps, energy woes, and high operating costs continue to stifle growth.

Stakeholders urged the Tinubu administration to convert pro-industry rhetoric into concrete reforms capable of transforming Nigeria into a true manufacturing powerhouse.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

