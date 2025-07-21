Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘Cosby Show’ Star, Dies at 54 in Drowning Accident in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA – July 21, 2025 (AP) – American actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the iconic 1980s sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54 after an accidental drowning off the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica.

According to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department, Warner was swimming at Playa Cocles in Limón province on Sunday afternoon when he was pulled under by a powerful current. Bystanders attempted a rescue, but first responders from the Costa Rican Red Cross found him without vital signs. He was later transported to the local morgue.

Warner’s death has stunned fans and colleagues alike, especially those who grew up watching his portrayal of the witty, relatable teenage son in the Huxtable family — a role that helped shape television history during The Cosby Show’s run from 1984 to 1992.

A Lasting Legacy

Warner appeared in all 197 episodes of the hit NBC series, earning an Emmy nomination in 1986. His portrayal of Theo resonated across generations — from his famous debates with Bill Cosby’s character Cliff, to his now-viral “Gordon Gartrell” shirt episode crafted by on-screen sister Denise (played by Lisa Bonet).

Beyond acting, Warner was a Grammy Award-winning musician and poet, and an accomplished director with credits on series such as Malcolm & Eddie, Kenan & Kel, and All That.

Tributes Pour In

NBA legend Magic Johnson was among those paying tribute. In a post on X, he said:

“We were both super fans of ‘The Cosby Show’ and continued to follow his career on shows like ‘Malcolm and Eddie’ and ‘The Resident.’ He will truly be missed.”

Warner’s Malcolm & Eddie co-star, Eddie Griffin, wrote on Instagram:

“Rest easy my brother. You have won in life and now in eternity.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, who starred opposite Warner in BET’s Read Between the Lines, said:

“My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant.”

Beyond the Huxtables

While Warner’s early career was anchored in his role as Theo, he intentionally diversified his portfolio. He portrayed Al Cowlings in American Crime Story, starred in The Resident, and took on recent guest roles in The Wonder Years, Grown-ish, and 9-1-1.

In a 2015 interview, Warner expressed deep concern about the tarnished legacy of The Cosby Show in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby.

“We’ve always had The Cosby Show to hold up when it comes to images of people of color on TV. The fact that we no longer have that – that saddens me the most,” he told the Associated Press.

Warner, born in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 1970, was named after Malcolm X and jazz legend Ahmad Jamal. He began acting at age 9, with his mother, Pamela Warner, serving as his manager. He is survived by his wife and a daughter, whose names were kept private.

🕊️ Rest in Peace, Malcolm-Jamal Warner

A trailblazer, artist, and symbol of Black excellence on television — your legacy lives on.

