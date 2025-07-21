🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Liverpool FC Clinches Ekitike Deal

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a significant transfer move, Liverpool Football Club has agreed to sign Hugo Ekitike, a 23-year-old French striker from Eintracht Frankfurt. The deal, worth £69 million with potential add-ons of £10 million, cements Ekitike’s place as one of the biggest signings for the Reds under Arne Slot.

The Transfer Deal

The transfer agreement was reached after Liverpool switched focus to Ekitike following Newcastle’s rejection of their bid for Alexander Isak. Ekitike, who notched 22 goals in 48 games for Frankfurt last season, is reportedly eager to join Liverpool and has the Premier League club as his preferred destination. The six-year contract will keep him at Anfield until 2031.

Next Steps for Ekitike

Ekitike is expected to arrive in the UK soon for a medical examination and to finalize his contract. Upon completion, he’ll join Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia, where he’ll be introduced to his new teammates and fans.

Ekitike’s Impact on Liverpool’s Attack

The signing of Ekitike is expected to bolster Liverpool’s attacking options, providing competition for existing strikers. With his pace and finishing ability, Ekitike could become a key player for the Reds in the upcoming season. Fans are high on expectations, hoping he’ll make an immediate impact and help the team achieve success.

The signing of Hugo Ekitike is a major boost for Liverpool’s attacking lineup. With his impressive goal-scoring record, Ekitike is expected to make an immediate impact at Anfield. As the Reds prepare for the new season, fans are eagerly anticipating the French striker’s debut.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

