Kemi Badenoch: The Mother of Nigerianphobia and a Betrayal of Black Femininity in White Supremacist Britain

July 20, 2025

When Kemi Badenoch, the new leader of the UK Conservative Party, went on CNN this weekend and said she couldn’t pass her Nigerian citizenship to her children “because I’m a woman,” she didn’t just make a factual error — she exposed something deeper. Something darker.

She revealed herself, yet again, as the 21st-century poster child for tokenized Black conservatism, a figure increasingly viewed not as a champion of diversity but as the Mother of Nigerianphobia — a new strain of public disdain for African heritage repackaged in elite British diction, delivered from the lips of one who looks like us but speaks as if allergic to her origins.

A Willing Pawn in Britain’s Cultural War

In a Britain still gripped by post-Brexit identity politics and the slow collapse of empire nostalgia, Badenoch has carved out a niche not by championing the causes of her Nigerian roots or the struggles of immigrants but by weaponizing those very roots as a political cudgel. She lectures the world about British values while disowning the parts of herself that threaten her carefully curated image as a patriotic gatekeeper of whiteness.

But in doing so, she betrays not just Nigeria — her country of ancestry — but also Black femininity, using her platform to misinform, to pander, and to throw other Black women and African communities under the political bus for the applause of conservative Britain.

The Lie That Reveals the Agenda

“It’s virtually impossible to get Nigerian citizenship,” she said on CNN. “I can’t give it to my children because I’m a woman.”

The Nigerian Constitution disagrees.

Section 25(1)(c) makes it abundantly clear: any person born outside Nigeria to either Nigerian parent — mother or father — is a citizen by birth. Her statement was not just false. It was careless, misleading, and dangerous — and it came from someone whose political brand is built on being right while calling others wrong.

Why lie? Or perhaps more troubling — why not care if it’s a lie?

Multiculturalism for Me, Not for Thee

In the same interview, Badenoch rejected the idea of “mini-Nigerias” being formed in the UK — as if the presence of African immigrants living in community is a contamination of British purity. She denounced cultures that, according to her, “don’t believe in enlightenment values” and repeated tired tropes about fake gay asylum seekers and opportunistic Christian converts.

It was red meat for the right-wing base. And it worked — because that base does not see Badenoch as Nigerian, or African, or Black. They see her as one of the good ones — a politically convenient anomaly.

And that, perhaps, is what makes it most painful: that a Black woman, of Nigerian descent, can rise so far in a white-dominated system not by transcending racism, but by echoing it in a new accent.

A Token Crown in a Supremacist Court

Kemi Badenoch has become the ideal symbol for a Britain that wants the appearance of diversity without the uncomfortable truths that come with it. She is the polished, Oxford-educated, British-accented antithesis of the “African migrant” stereotype. And in performing that role, she is rewarded.

But at what cost?

Her willingness to critique immigrants, scapegoat Nigerians, and deny the legal truths of her own citizenship laws is not just political maneuvering — it is betrayal. It is the betrayal of Black solidarity, of feminist advancement, and of honest political leadership.

Final Word

There is room for critique within communities. There is space for dialogue about immigration, national identity, and cultural integration.

But when a Black woman builds her power by throwing her own people to the wolves, she must be named for what she is — a participant in her own community’s erasure, a tool for white supremacy, and a cautionary tale about what happens when ambition outpaces integrity.

Kemi Badenoch may be on the rise in British politics. But among many in the African diaspora, her legacy is already being written: not as a trailblazer, but as a turncoat.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.