Governor Radda Survives Road Accident

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, narrowly escaped death in a road accident on Sunday evening along the Daura-Katsina Road. The governor was returning from a condolence visit to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s residence in Daura when the incident occurred.

Details of the Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the governor’s vehicle was involved in a minor collision, but fortunately, he sustained no serious injuries. The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, confirmed the accident in a statement, thanking Almighty Allah for sparing the governor’s life. Governor Radda has been taken to a nearby hospital for routine medical evaluation as a precautionary measure.

Official Response

The governor’s office has clarified that contrary to reports suggesting serious injuries, Governor Radda is in stable condition and undergoing routine checks. The governor has thanked the people of Katsina for their concern and appreciated their prayers and support.

Relief and Well-Wishes

The news of the governor’s survival has brought relief to the people of Katsina State, who have been praying for his well-being. Many have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery and express gratitude for his safety. The incident has also highlighted the importance of road safety and the need for caution while traveling.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety in the state, and many are calling for increased measures to prevent such accidents in the future. Meanwhile, Governor Radda’s survival has been attributed to divine intervention, and many Nigerians are praying for his continued good health.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.