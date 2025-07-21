🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

Governor Radda Survives Road Accident

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, narrowly escaped death in a road accident on Sunday evening along the Daura-Katsina Road. The governor was returning from a condolence visit to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s residence in Daura when the incident occurred.

Details of the Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the governor’s vehicle was involved in a minor collision, but fortunately, he sustained no serious injuries. The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, confirmed the accident in a statement, thanking Almighty Allah for sparing the governor’s life. Governor Radda has been taken to a nearby hospital for routine medical evaluation as a precautionary measure.

Official Response

The governor’s office has clarified that contrary to reports suggesting serious injuries, Governor Radda is in stable condition and undergoing routine checks. The governor has thanked the people of Katsina for their concern and appreciated their prayers and support.

Relief and Well-Wishes

The news of the governor’s survival has brought relief to the people of Katsina State, who have been praying for his well-being. Many have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery and express gratitude for his safety. The incident has also highlighted the importance of road safety and the need for caution while traveling.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety in the state, and many are calling for increased measures to prevent such accidents in the future. Meanwhile, Governor Radda’s survival has been attributed to divine intervention, and many Nigerians are praying for his continued good health.

(Www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Adeleke’s Defection Bid Hits Snag
Next article
Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Slashes Tariff for Band A Customers to N160/kWh, Effective August 1
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP’s 2027 Presidential FlagBearer Battle Heats Up After Atiku’s Exit

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set for a fierce battle for its presidential flagbearer as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's exit from the party has opened up the race...

Tinubu Reveals Awujale’s Prophecy on His Second Term

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, July 2025/Naija 247 news President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, predicted his victory in the 2023 presidential election and even foretold his re-election for...

Naira Falls to ₦1,532.34/$ at Official Market Despite CBN Dollar Interventions

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
The Nigerian naira continued its downward trend on Friday, closing at ₦1,532.34 to the US dollar in the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), despite several interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

ADC Finally Speaks on Obi, El-Rufai’s Delayed Membership

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, July 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has shed light on the delay in Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai's membership registration, citing unresolved electoral issues in their current parties as the reason. What's...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

PDP’s 2027 Presidential FlagBearer Battle Heats Up After Atiku’s Exit

Power & Politics 0
21, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set for a fierce battle for its presidential flagbearer as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's exit from the party has opened up the race...

Tinubu Reveals Awujale’s Prophecy on His Second Term

Power & Politics 0
21, July 2025/Naija 247 news President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona, predicted his victory in the 2023 presidential election and even foretold his re-election for...

Naira Falls to ₦1,532.34/$ at Official Market Despite CBN Dollar Interventions

Economy and Markets 0
The Nigerian naira continued its downward trend on Friday, closing at ₦1,532.34 to the US dollar in the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), despite several interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp