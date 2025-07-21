🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaPolicy & Reform

FG Backs ‘Nigeria First’ Investment Policy to Boost Non-Oil Exports, Attract Quality Investors

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria — July 21, 2025 | Naija247news

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s economic foundations through the promotion of non-oil exports, attraction of high-quality investments, and empowerment of local enterprises, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said on Monday.

Speaking at the Domestic Investment Summit in Abuja, themed “Operationalising Nigeria First Policy,” Oduwole emphasized the Federal Government’s resolve to position Nigerian businesses for global competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

“We are not starting from zero,” said Oduwole. “Nigeria is already demonstrating the fundamentals to lead in Africa’s industrial landscape. With the proper execution, we can cement our position among the top 10 globally in select industrial sectors.”

She outlined that the summit was designed to deepen public-private collaboration, stimulate local innovation, and simplify Nigeria’s trade environment. Core to the strategy is the “Nigeria First” policy, which focuses on leveraging local capital and enterprise to drive inclusive growth.

Key Pillars of the FG’s Investment Strategy:

  • Harmonizing Nigeria’s tariff regime with industrial priorities

  • Simplifying trade procedures to reduce operational costs

  • Modernizing trade frameworks in alignment with World Trade Organization (WTO) standards

  • Fast-tracking Nigeria’s implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement

Nigeria, she noted, was the first country to complete the AfCFTA five-year implementation review, unlocking access to a $3.4 trillion integrated African market for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

“This summit is a platform for listening, engagement, and co-creation of sustainable economic transformation,” she added, while calling on stakeholders to translate ambition into productivity.

Oduwole also praised Nigerian businesses as the cornerstone of economic growth:

“To every company here today: We see you. We value you. You are the builders of jobs, innovation, and resilience.”

Private Sector Endorsement

In his remarks, Mr. Jani Ibrahim, President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), described the summit as a “call to action.”

“We must strengthen partnerships and strategically collaborate to deepen economic diversification,” Ibrahim said.

“The organized private sector is fully committed to supporting the Federal Government in attracting sustainable domestic investments that create jobs and shared prosperity.”

The Domestic Investment Summit forms part of a broader federal initiative to enhance local content development, incentivize industry compliance, and restore investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.

Stay with Naija247news as we continue to track government reforms and investment opportunities shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

