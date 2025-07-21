Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Slashes Tariff for Band A Customers to N160/kWh, Effective August 1

Naija247news reports that the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has officially announced a downward review of electricity tariffs for Band A customers, setting the new rate at N160 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), effective from August 1, 2025.

Naija247news gathered that this adjustment comes as part of ongoing efforts to align electricity pricing with improved power supply reliability and consumer protection. Band A customers are typically those who enjoy an average of 20 hours of power supply daily and are often located in critical service areas such as hospitals, airports, and major industrial zones.

According to Naija247news, the revised tariff was communicated to customers through an official notice issued by the Enugu Disco management, which clarified that the decision followed regulatory guidance from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The notice also affirmed that customers in other tariff bands, B, C, D, and E, would not be affected by the current pricing revision.

Naija247news understands that the new rate of N160/kWh represents a reduction from the previous tariff of N206.80/kWh, which was widely criticized by consumers and stakeholders as burdensome and unsustainable amid current economic challenges.

Naija247news reports that EEDC emphasized its commitment to delivering improved electricity services and assured customers of better supply reliability under the reviewed pricing. The company also encouraged customers to report service issues promptly and continue engagement through its customer service channels.

The tariff adjustment is part of a broader nationwide initiative by power distribution companies to recalibrate billing structures in line with feedback from consumers, market realities, and operational cost assessments. Industry observers view the move as a strategic step toward rebuilding public trust in Nigeria’s power sector.

Naija247news gathered that NERC is expected to continue monitoring compliance and performance metrics to ensure that the new pricing aligns with the stipulated service delivery benchmarks for Band A customers.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.