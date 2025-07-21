🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaPolitical Party News

Datti Baba-Ahmed Declares 2027 Ambition, Vows Loyalty to Labour Party Amidst Calls for Reconciliation

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Abuja — In a bold declaration aimed at reviving internal unity, Labour Party’s 2023 Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Monday reaffirmed his loyalty to the party while signaling readiness to contest in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking after the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Baba-Ahmed described the Labour Party as “too significant to abandon,” referencing its unprecedented performance in the last polls where it initially garnered 10 million votes—later trimmed to 6.1 million.

“Labour Party is not one to desert,” Baba-Ahmed said. “Its achievements in Nigerian politics are unique, and for that reason, I remain. I return not as a seeker of personal power but as a reconciler and peacemaker.”

The former running mate to Peter Obi said Nigeria’s major threat is not merely internal party politics but “state capture”, which he said has weakened institutions and eroded public trust in governance.

While reflecting on the aftermath of the 2023 election, he criticized the prevailing political discourse as lacking governance substance. He hinted at overtures from other camps but maintained he had “listened to coalition proposals” without making blind compromises.

“Morally, if your neighbors invite you to discuss security, you must attend. However, if the conversation veers off, you reserve the right to return to your core values,” he remarked.

The economist and politician urged party members to remain cautious about forming uncomfortable political alignments and avoid trading ideology for convenience.

“We must not be led into arrangements that compromise our identity. My goal is to reunite this party—not for ambition, but for progress,” he added.

Earlier, Labour Party National Chairman Julius Abure commended Baba-Ahmed’s steadfastness and political maturity, stating that his declaration aligns with efforts to rebuild and reposition the party ahead of 2027.

“NEC welcomes Datti’s reaffirmation of loyalty and his readiness to provide leadership. This is the kind of direction the Labour Party needs at this pivotal moment,” Abure noted.

Baba-Ahmed’s appearance at the NEC meeting is being seen as a stabilizing force amid reports of deep internal divisions and power tussles within the party’s national structure.

His return and public statement are expected to calm nerves among Labour Party faithful, especially as opposition forces gear up for a potentially explosive political cycle heading into the 2027 elections.

Stay with Naija247news for updates on the evolving political realignment within Nigeria’s opposition space.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

