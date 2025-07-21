Civil Servants Demand Immediate Payment of Outstanding ₦35,000 Wage Award Arrears

Abuja, July 21, 2025 (NAN) – Federal civil servants in Abuja have called on the Federal Government to clear the outstanding four months’ arrears of the ₦35,000 wage award promised to them, expressing frustration over the unexplained delay in fulfillment of the payment.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, several civil servants voiced concerns that despite earlier assurances, only one of the five outstanding wage award payments has been made—raising questions about government commitment to staff welfare.

Recall that on April 28, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) had announced that the government would disburse the ₦35,000 wage award arrears over five months, following previous partial payments made in installments. According to a statement by Mr. Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the OAGF, the first installment was scheduled for immediate disbursement after April salaries.

While the May installment was paid, subsequent payments have not followed, sparking disappointment and concern among federal workers.

“The government should not wait until workers begin protesting before honoring their promises,” said Dr. Uche Anune, a civil servant. “They were not coerced into making the commitment, and they should follow through.”

Another worker, Mr. Joseph Edeh, criticized the government’s staggered payment approach, calling for a lump sum settlement of the four remaining months. “We’ve been left in the dark after just one payment. That’s not how you treat workers. The trust is broken,” he said.

Miss Franca Ofili echoed the sentiment, urging the government to fulfill its promise without further delay. “That ₦35,000 means a lot to many families. It can help with food, transport, and medical needs. The arrears should be paid in full.”

The wage award, initially introduced to cushion the impact of rising living costs, has become a focal point in the government-worker relationship, particularly amid inflationary pressures and delayed public sector reforms.

Civil servants now await clarity and timely action from the Federal Government to restore confidence and uphold the principle of fair labor compensation.

