LagosNSE Closing Bell

Bulls Dominate NGX as Investors Gain N152bn Amid Renewed Interest in Cutix, Caverton, 37 Others

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – July 21, 2025

The Nigerian stock market extended its bullish momentum into the new week, adding ₦152 billion to investors’ portfolios on Monday, as renewed interest in select mid-tier and insurance stocks buoyed market performance.

The All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) advanced by 241.11 points, equivalent to 0.18%, to close at 131,826.77 index points, up from 131,585.66 in the previous session. In tandem, the market capitalization rose to ₦83.393 trillion from ₦83.241 trillion, driven by gains in Cutix Plc, International Energy Insurance, Initiates Plc (TIP), Caverton Offshore, and 37 other equities.

Despite the market-wide bullish sentiment, the day’s trading closed with more losers (41) than gainers (31), indicating negative market breadth — a signal that some sectors, particularly financials and construction, experienced mild profit-taking.

🟢 Top Gainers

  • Cutix Plc led the rally with a 10% gain to close at ₦4.07 per share.

  • International Energy Insurance surged 10%, settling at ₦2.20.

  • NCR Nigeria Plc rose to ₦7.26, up by 10%.

  • Initiates Plc (TIP) jumped by 9.97%, closing at ₦11.03.

  • Caverton Offshore Support gained 9.75% to end at ₦7.09.

🔴 Top Losers

  • Meyer Plc declined sharply by 10% to close at ₦18.90.

  • McNicholas Plc lost 9.95%, finishing at ₦3.44.

  • Thomas Wyatt Nigeria fell by 9.84% to ₦3.39.

  • Deap Capital Management dropped by 9.77%, closing at ₦1.20.

  • Sovereign Trust Insurance declined by 9.63% to ₦1.22.

📊 Market Activity

Monday’s session saw a turnover of 706.04 million shares, valued at ₦21.56 billion, exchanged in 30,750 deals — significantly lower than Friday’s record volume of 3.35 billion shares worth ₦62.39 billion across 28,593 trades.

🔁 Most Traded Stocks by Volume

  • Access Corporation dominated with 61.73 million shares traded, worth ₦1.64 billion.

  • Consolidated Hallmark Holdings followed with 43.98 million shares valued at ₦133.78 million.

  • CHAMS Plc moved 38.66 million shares for ₦118.43 million.

  • United Bank for Africa (UBA) recorded 32.89 million shares worth ₦1.50 billion.

  • Zenith Bank transacted 24.60 million shares, totaling ₦1.73 billion.

The uptick in mid-tier and insurance-linked equities signals growing investor appetite amid cautious optimism surrounding corporate earnings season and interest rate outlook.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

