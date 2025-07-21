Bulls Dominate NGX as Investors Gain N152bn Amid Renewed Interest in Cutix, Caverton, 37 Others

Lagos, Nigeria – July 21, 2025 | Naija247news.com —

The Nigerian stock market extended its bullish momentum into the new week, adding ₦152 billion to investors’ portfolios on Monday, as renewed interest in select mid-tier and insurance stocks buoyed market performance.

The All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) advanced by 241.11 points, equivalent to 0.18%, to close at 131,826.77 index points, up from 131,585.66 in the previous session. In tandem, the market capitalization rose to ₦83.393 trillion from ₦83.241 trillion, driven by gains in Cutix Plc, International Energy Insurance, Initiates Plc (TIP), Caverton Offshore, and 37 other equities.

Despite the market-wide bullish sentiment, the day’s trading closed with more losers (41) than gainers (31), indicating negative market breadth — a signal that some sectors, particularly financials and construction, experienced mild profit-taking.

🟢 Top Gainers

Cutix Plc led the rally with a 10% gain to close at ₦4.07 per share.

International Energy Insurance surged 10%, settling at ₦2.20 .

NCR Nigeria Plc rose to ₦7.26 , up by 10%.

Initiates Plc (TIP) jumped by 9.97% , closing at ₦11.03 .

Caverton Offshore Support gained 9.75% to end at ₦7.09.

🔴 Top Losers

Meyer Plc declined sharply by 10% to close at ₦18.90 .

McNicholas Plc lost 9.95% , finishing at ₦3.44 .

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria fell by 9.84% to ₦3.39 .

Deap Capital Management dropped by 9.77% , closing at ₦1.20 .

Sovereign Trust Insurance declined by 9.63% to ₦1.22.

📊 Market Activity

Monday’s session saw a turnover of 706.04 million shares, valued at ₦21.56 billion, exchanged in 30,750 deals — significantly lower than Friday’s record volume of 3.35 billion shares worth ₦62.39 billion across 28,593 trades.

🔁 Most Traded Stocks by Volume

Access Corporation dominated with 61.73 million shares traded, worth ₦1.64 billion .

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings followed with 43.98 million shares valued at ₦133.78 million .

CHAMS Plc moved 38.66 million shares for ₦118.43 million .

United Bank for Africa (UBA) recorded 32.89 million shares worth ₦1.50 billion .

Zenith Bank transacted 24.60 million shares, totaling ₦1.73 billion.

The uptick in mid-tier and insurance-linked equities signals growing investor appetite amid cautious optimism surrounding corporate earnings season and interest rate outlook.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.