🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaPolitical Party News

Aspirants Reject Purported APC Primary in Ibadan North

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Aspirants under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan North have rejected the alleged conduct of the party primaries, citing breach of party rules and electoral guidelines.

The Controversy

The aspirants described any outcome from the purported primary as “illegal, illegitimate, void, and unacceptable”. Six out of the 10 aspirants signed a communique addressed to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, rejecting the primary election held without a delegates’ congress. They insisted that no delegates’ congress was held, which is a requirement for primary elections.

Breach of Party Rules

The aspirants cited breach of party rules and electoral guidelines, rendering the primary election illegitimate. They have urged the public to disregard any claims from the said primary and have vowed to petition the national leadership of the party and seek redress according to the law.

A Call for Urgent Action

The crisis within the APC may further weaken its chances in future elections if not urgently addressed. The party’s national leadership must take immediate action to resolve the issue and restore confidence among its members. The aspirants’ rejection of the primary election highlights the need for transparency and adherence to party rules in the electoral process.

Implications for the Party

The internal crisis within the APC in Ibadan North could have far-reaching implications for the party’s performance in future elections. If the issue is not resolved, it could lead to division and disunity among party members, ultimately weakening the party’s chances of winning elections.

A Way Forward

To resolve the crisis, the APC national leadership must intervene and ensure that the party’s rules and electoral guidelines are followed. The party must also take concrete steps to restore confidence among its members and ensure that the electoral process is transparent and fair. By doing so, the APC can emerge stronger and more united, ready to face future electoral challenge

The APC’s internal crisis in Ibadan North requires urgent attention from the party’s national leadership. The rejection of the purported primary election by aspirants underscores the need for transparency and fairness in the party’s electoral process. The party must take concrete steps to address the concerns of its members and restore confidence in its leadership.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Okonkwo Blasts Okpebholo Over Threat to Obi’s Life
Next article
APC Chieftain Slams Adeleke Over N1trn Mismanagement
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tacha Sets Sights on Politics

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, July 2025/Naija 247 news   Reality TV star Anita Natasha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has thrown her hat into the ring, declaring her interest in running for political office. The Big Brother Naija...

Liverpool FC Clinches Ekitike Deal

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a significant transfer move, Liverpool Football Club has agreed to sign Hugo Ekitike, a 23-year-old French striker from Eintracht Frankfurt. The deal, worth £69 million with potential add-ons of...

APC Chieftain Slams Adeleke Over N1trn Mismanagement

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, July 2025) Naija 247news A Bola Oyebamiji, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and CEO of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State of mismanaging over...

Okonkwo Blasts Okpebholo Over Threat to Obi’s Life

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, July 2025) Naija 247 news Nollywood actor and constitutional lawyer, Kenneth Okonkwo, has condemned Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo for threatening the life of Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party....

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tacha Sets Sights on Politics

Entertainment 0
21, July 2025/Naija 247 news   Reality TV star Anita Natasha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has thrown her hat into the ring, declaring her interest in running for political office. The Big Brother Naija...

Liverpool FC Clinches Ekitike Deal

Sports 0
21, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a significant transfer move, Liverpool Football Club has agreed to sign Hugo Ekitike, a 23-year-old French striker from Eintracht Frankfurt. The deal, worth £69 million with potential add-ons of...

APC Chieftain Slams Adeleke Over N1trn Mismanagement

South West 0
21, July 2025) Naija 247news A Bola Oyebamiji, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and CEO of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State of mismanaging over...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp