Aspirants Reject Purported APC Primary in Ibadan North

21, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Aspirants under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan North have rejected the alleged conduct of the party primaries, citing breach of party rules and electoral guidelines.

The Controversy

The aspirants described any outcome from the purported primary as “illegal, illegitimate, void, and unacceptable”. Six out of the 10 aspirants signed a communique addressed to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, rejecting the primary election held without a delegates’ congress. They insisted that no delegates’ congress was held, which is a requirement for primary elections.

Breach of Party Rules

The aspirants cited breach of party rules and electoral guidelines, rendering the primary election illegitimate. They have urged the public to disregard any claims from the said primary and have vowed to petition the national leadership of the party and seek redress according to the law.

A Call for Urgent Action

The crisis within the APC may further weaken its chances in future elections if not urgently addressed. The party’s national leadership must take immediate action to resolve the issue and restore confidence among its members. The aspirants’ rejection of the primary election highlights the need for transparency and adherence to party rules in the electoral process.

Implications for the Party

The internal crisis within the APC in Ibadan North could have far-reaching implications for the party’s performance in future elections. If the issue is not resolved, it could lead to division and disunity among party members, ultimately weakening the party’s chances of winning elections.

A Way Forward

To resolve the crisis, the APC national leadership must intervene and ensure that the party’s rules and electoral guidelines are followed. The party must also take concrete steps to restore confidence among its members and ensure that the electoral process is transparent and fair. By doing so, the APC can emerge stronger and more united, ready to face future electoral challenge

The APC’s internal crisis in Ibadan North requires urgent attention from the party’s national leadership. The rejection of the purported primary election by aspirants underscores the need for transparency and fairness in the party’s electoral process. The party must take concrete steps to address the concerns of its members and restore confidence in its leadership.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.