APC Chieftain Slams Adeleke Over N1trn Mismanagement

A Bola Oyebamiji, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and CEO of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State of mismanaging over N1 trillion in revenue. Oyebamiji, who is also an aspirant for the APC governorship ticket in the state, claimed that despite the huge revenue, there’s nothing to show for it.

The Allegations

Oyebamiji stated that the state earned over 300% more than it used to, but the affairs of the state have been “practically run aground”. He cited poor funding in education, healthcare, and infrastructure as evidence of mismanagement. According to him, Adeleke’s administration has failed to utilize the revenue effectively, leaving the state in a state of despair.

A Call to Action

Oyebamiji urged APC loyalists to mobilize for PVC collection and registration, emphasizing the need to support the party in the upcoming election. He called on party members to rally behind the APC and ensure that the party emerges victorious in the 2026 governorship election.

Growing Support for Oyebamiji

Leaders and members of the APC in Ife-South and Ife-North have pledged support for Oyebamiji’s gubernatorial ambition. They expressed confidence in his ability to lead the party to victory in the 2026 election. With growing support from party members, Oyebamiji’s chances of clinching the APC ticket appear bright.

Implications for Adeleke’s Administration

The allegations made by Oyebamiji have raised serious concerns about the management of Osun State’s revenue under Adeleke’s administration. As the 2026 governorship election approaches, it remains to be seen how the APC will fare in the polls. One thing is certain, however: the party will need to convince voters that it has a better alternative to Adeleke’s leadership.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.



Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.