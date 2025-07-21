Adeleke’s Defection Bid Hits Snag

21, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s attempt to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly hit a roadblock. Sources close to the matter reveal that negotiations between Adeleke’s camp and APC officials have stalled due to resistance from the Osun APC group.

Resistance from Osun APC

The Osun APC group is said to be opposed to Adeleke’s defection, citing concerns about his loyalty and commitment to the party. This resistance has made it challenging for Adeleke to secure a smooth transition into the APC. Insiders claim that Adeleke is seeking an automatic party ticket, a demand that APC officials are unwilling to meet.

Adeleke’s Camp Insists

Despite the setback, Adeleke’s camp remains optimistic about the negotiations. However, the APC’s reluctance to welcome him has raised questions about the feasibility of his defection. Two Osun State senators who recently defected to the APC from the PDP have distanced themselves from Adeleke’s team, dismissing speculation that they are part of an advance team for the governor.

Implications for Adeleke’s Future

The failure of Adeleke’s defection bid may have significant implications for his political future. As the 2026 governorship election in Osun State approaches, Adeleke’s party affiliation could play a crucial role in determining his chances. With the APC’s resistance, it remains to be seen whether Adeleke will find a way to overcome the obstacles and join the party or explore other options.

PDP’s Next Move

The PDP may view Adeleke’s failed defection attempt as a victory, potentially leading to increased support and solidarity within the party. Adeleke’s camp may need to reassess their strategy and consider alternative options to strengthen their position in Osun State politics.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.