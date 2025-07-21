ADC Finally Speaks on Obi, El-Rufai’s Delayed Membership

21, July 2025/Naija 247news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has shed light on the delay in Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai’s membership registration, citing unresolved electoral issues in their current parties as the reason.

What’s Behind the Delay?

In a statement released yesterday, the party’s national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, explained that both leaders are awaiting clearance from their parties before formally joining the ADC. According to Abdullahi, Obi and El-Rufai need to resolve pending elections and by-elections in their parties, where some members have obtained nomination forms.

ADC Reassures Public of Obi and El-Rufai’s Commitment

Once these processes are completed, they will formally join the ADC. Abdullahi reassured the public that both Obi and El-Rufai are committed to the party and will join once the necessary steps are taken. The party emphasized that it has no hidden agenda and that all aspirants will have a fair chance in the race for the party’s ticket.

A Positive Development

With this clarification, the ADC has demonstrated transparency and a commitment to due process. As the party prepares for the next elections, the inclusion of Obi and El-Rufai is expected to boost its chances. The ADC’s move to ensure a smooth transition for its new members is a positive development in Nigeria’s political landscape.

What This Means for Nigerian Politics

The ADC’s decision to welcome Obi and El-Rufai could have significant implications for the country’s political landscape. Both leaders have a strong following, and their inclusion in the party could attract more supporters and increase the party’s chances of winning key elections.

Growing Expectations

As news of the delayed membership spread, many Nigerians had begun to speculate about the reasons behind it. Some had expressed concerns that the delay might be a sign of internal conflicts within the party or disagreements between Obi and El-Rufai. However, the ADC’s clarification has put these concerns to rest, and expectations are growing for the party’s future prospects.

A New Chapter for ADC

The ADC’s move to welcome new members and prepare for the next elections is a sign of its commitment to growth and progress. With Obi and El-Rufai on board, the party is poised to make a strong impact on the Nigerian political scene. As the party continues to build momentum, Nigerians will be watching with great interest to see how it performs in the coming months.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.