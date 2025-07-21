Abuja Welcomes Over 1,000 Athletes for African Karate Championship as Nigeria Targets Gold Medal Sweep

🏅 31 countries compete in cadet, junior, senior & para-karate categories

🇳🇬 Nigeria fields 60 athletes, eyes podium dominance

By Naija247news Sports Desk

Abuja | July 20, 2025

Abuja is set to become the battleground of Africa’s fiercest karate warriors as over 1,000 athletes from 31 countries have arrived in Nigeria’s capital ahead of the 2025 African Karate Championship, scheduled for July 21 to 28.

The President of the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN), Silas Agara, confirmed the massive turnout while addressing journalists on Sunday, saying Nigeria was fully ready to host what promises to be one of the most competitive editions yet.

“Today, we are happy to announce that we have most of the countries that indicated interest already on ground,” Agara stated. “With over 1,000 athletes expected, this is a huge moment for African karate and Nigeria.”

Four Fierce Categories: Cadet to Para Karate

The championship will feature bouts in four categories:

Cadet (Ages 14–15)

Junior (Ages 16–17)

Senior (18+)

Para-karate (Athletes with disabilities aged 18+)

Agara noted that logistical hurdles including visa-on-arrival, hotel accommodations, and in-country transportationwere being resolved with the support of government and private partners.

“We’ve been on ground for the past week sorting all logistics. It hasn’t been easy, but we are on course,” he assured.

Nigeria Fields 60 Athletes—Including African & Commonwealth Champions

KFN Technical Director, Dave Jegede, revealed that Nigeria is presenting 60 well-trained athletes, many of whom are reigning African and Commonwealth medalists.

“We have about 60 athletes participating, and many of them are gold, silver, and bronze medalists across major African and Commonwealth events,” Jegede said confidently.

He added that Nigeria’s karate team had undergone multiple national and regional competitions in preparation, staying in camp to maintain peak performance levels.

“We’ve had four national and two regional championships as part of our preparation. Our athletes are in high spirits,” he said.

More Than Sport: Abuja to Host African Karate General Assembly

In a boost for Nigeria’s international sports profile, the African Karate General Assembly will also hold in Abuja during the championship week, further spotlighting Nigeria as a continental hub for sports diplomacy.

