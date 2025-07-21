Abia to Host 2025 National Division One Handball League as Teams Eye Premier Promotion

ABUJA, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news Report

The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has officially announced that the 2025 edition of the National Division One League—Nigeria’s gateway to top-tier handball—will hold from August 1 to 18 in Umuahia, Abia State.

In a statement signed by HFN Secretary-General, Monica Otumala, the federation confirmed that the annual competition, which serves as the qualifying league into the prestigious Ardova Handball Premier League, is set to feature top regional clubs battling for promotion slots.

Technical Meeting and Kick-Off Date Set

According to Otumala, the mandatory technical meeting for officials and team representatives will be held on August 7, with matches scheduled to begin the following day, August 8.

She urged all participating teams to commence their registration immediately, noting that player documentary registration must be completed by July 31. The final registration deadline is August 7, the day of the technical meeting.

“All definitive registration must be submitted to the HFN at least before or during the Technical Meeting on Aug. 7,” the statement read.

Path to the Premier League

The Division One League is HFN’s second-tier national championship, providing a platform for emerging teams to earn a spot in the elite Ardova Handball Premier League. For the 2025 season, four teams—two each from the men’s and women’s divisions—will secure promotion.

Defending champions COAS Shooters and Soof Omo Ogiefo, who earned their place in the Premier League last year, are currently competing in the top flight.

As excitement builds in Abia State, HFN has reiterated its commitment to transparency, fair play, and the development of grassroots handball across Nigeria.

Reporting by Joseph Adam in Lagos, Nigeria.