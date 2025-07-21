2027 Elections: PDP Declares Itself Nigeria’s Only Viable Alternative to APC Rule

Abuja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news | The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confidently positioned itself as the only political force capable of unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, asserted that the party’s grassroots reach and organic structure make it Nigeria’s most formidable and inclusive political movement.

“We are nationally rooted. There is no community in Nigeria without a PDP structure,”Ologunagba said, stressing that the party’s widespread presence and legacy of developmental governance have resonated with Nigerians who now yearn for a return to stable and people-oriented leadership.

He noted that during the PDP’s tenure in power, it delivered tangible impacts, including infrastructure, economic growth, and national cohesion — even in the most remote parts of the country.

“Privately, people call me urging us to unite and rescue the country from misrule. Nigerians are fed up,” he stated.

APC Described as “Bad Market”

Taking a swipe at the APC, Ologunagba labeled the ruling party a “bad market,” declaring that no patriotic Nigerian would support the APC again — regardless of who emerges as its presidential flagbearer.

“The APC has failed Nigerians. From insecurity to economic hardship, they’ve left pain in their wake,” he said.

PDP Stays Intact Amid Defections

On recent defections, Ologunagba insisted that the PDP remains united, adding that party strength lies not just in high-profile leaders but in the loyalty of its grassroots followers.

“While leaders may leave, our base remains intact. Our followers are not going anywhere,” he affirmed.

NEC Meeting Set for July 23–25

The party’s 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is scheduled to hold from July 23 to 25. Ologunagba confirmed that invitation letters have been sent out to all NEC members.

He said the meeting would include updates from the zoning and convention committees, as well as the ratification of congresses held across various states.

As Nigeria inches closer to another critical electoral cycle, the PDP is revving up its internal machinery and pushing to reclaim the narrative — casting itself as the only credible rescue mission to end APC’s rule.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.