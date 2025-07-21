🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaPolitical Party News

2027 Elections: PDP Declares Itself Nigeria’s Only Viable Alternative to APC Rule

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Abuja, July 21, 2025 – Naija247news | The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confidently positioned itself as the only political force capable of unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, asserted that the party’s grassroots reach and organic structure make it Nigeria’s most formidable and inclusive political movement.

“We are nationally rooted. There is no community in Nigeria without a PDP structure,”Ologunagba said, stressing that the party’s widespread presence and legacy of developmental governance have resonated with Nigerians who now yearn for a return to stable and people-oriented leadership.

He noted that during the PDP’s tenure in power, it delivered tangible impacts, including infrastructure, economic growth, and national cohesion — even in the most remote parts of the country.

“Privately, people call me urging us to unite and rescue the country from misrule. Nigerians are fed up,” he stated.

APC Described as “Bad Market”

Taking a swipe at the APC, Ologunagba labeled the ruling party a “bad market,” declaring that no patriotic Nigerian would support the APC again — regardless of who emerges as its presidential flagbearer.

“The APC has failed Nigerians. From insecurity to economic hardship, they’ve left pain in their wake,” he said.

PDP Stays Intact Amid Defections

On recent defections, Ologunagba insisted that the PDP remains united, adding that party strength lies not just in high-profile leaders but in the loyalty of its grassroots followers.

“While leaders may leave, our base remains intact. Our followers are not going anywhere,” he affirmed.

NEC Meeting Set for July 23–25

The party’s 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is scheduled to hold from July 23 to 25. Ologunagba confirmed that invitation letters have been sent out to all NEC members.

He said the meeting would include updates from the zoning and convention committees, as well as the ratification of congresses held across various states.

As Nigeria inches closer to another critical electoral cycle, the PDP is revving up its internal machinery and pushing to reclaim the narrative — casting itself as the only credible rescue mission to end APC’s rule.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Green Deserts Threaten Nigeria’s Forests: Experts Warn as Cross River Records Alarming Deforestation Rate”
Next article
Datti Baba-Ahmed Declares 2027 Ambition, Vows Loyalty to Labour Party Amidst Calls for Reconciliation
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Microsoft cyberattack hits 100 organisations, security firms say

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 21, 2025 – A sweeping cyber-espionage operation has compromised nearly 100 organisations worldwide, with the United States and Germany topping the list of affected countries, cybersecurity analysts revealed on Monday. The breach, which...

Trump Administration Declassifies 230,000 Pages on MLK Jr.’s Assassination Amid Epstein Case Fallout

Naija247news Naija247news -
LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) – In a dramatic move drawing both praise and suspicion, the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump has declassified and released more than 230,000 pages of intelligence files related to the...

UK, France, Canada, and 22 Others Condemn Israel Over ‘Inhumane Killing’ of Gaza Civilians Seeking Aid

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a bold and unified statement on Monday, more than two dozen countries — including key Israeli allies such as the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and Australia — joined the European Union in calling for...

Nigeria Eyes New Generation of Para-Badminton Champions as Abia Emerges Top at National Championship

Naija247news Naija247news -
Umuahia, Nigeria – July 21, 2025 | Naija247news.com – The President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, has called for more local competitions to discover and groom athletes who can represent the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Microsoft cyberattack hits 100 organisations, security firms say

CyberSecurity 0
Lagos, July 21, 2025 – A sweeping cyber-espionage operation has compromised nearly 100 organisations worldwide, with the United States and Germany topping the list of affected countries, cybersecurity analysts revealed on Monday. The breach, which...

Trump Administration Declassifies 230,000 Pages on MLK Jr.’s Assassination Amid Epstein Case Fallout

Geopolitics 0
LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) – In a dramatic move drawing both praise and suspicion, the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump has declassified and released more than 230,000 pages of intelligence files related to the...

UK, France, Canada, and 22 Others Condemn Israel Over ‘Inhumane Killing’ of Gaza Civilians Seeking Aid

Geopolitics 0
In a bold and unified statement on Monday, more than two dozen countries — including key Israeli allies such as the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and Australia — joined the European Union in calling for...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp