“Youth Must Make Themselves Available for Grooming” — Pastor Tunde Bakare on Preparing Nigeria’s Next Leaders

Lagos, July 20, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Presiding Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has called on Nigerian youths to actively prepare themselves for leadership roles in all sectors of society.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Ikeja, Lagos, Pastor Bakare emphasized that young people must not remain passive or take a backseat in socio-economic, religious, and community activities. Instead, they should position themselves to be groomed for future leadership responsibilities.

“The youth represent sustainability,” Bakare said, underscoring the vital role of young Nigerians in shaping the country’s future.

To strengthen this vision, the Citadel Global Community Church plans to dedicate the entire month of August to youth development through its annual youth programme. The event will include concerts, youth-oriented activities, and sermons delivered by the youth themselves.

Pastor Bakare highlighted the empowerment focus of the programme, stating, “I will not preach unless invited to do so. The youth will spearhead every aspect of the church’s activities during the event.”

This initiative aims to inspire young people to become proactive contributors to Nigeria’s growth and prepare them to take up leadership positions in various spheres of influence.

The church’s move has been welcomed by congregants and youth leaders, who see it as a timely effort to nurture the next generation of leaders in the country.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.