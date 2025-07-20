🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Digital Economy

“We Will Shut Down All Illegal Gaming Centres — No Excuses!” — Enugu Gaming Commission Cracks Down

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Enugu, July 20, 2025 (NAN) The Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission has sealed some illegal and unlicensed gaming centres in different parts of the state capital.

Speaking with newsmen during the enforcement exercise on Sunday, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prince Arinze Arum, said the sealing was part of the commission’s renewed commitment against illegal gaming.

Some of the centres where the unlicensed jackpot slot machine games were sealed included Ballroom, Eclipse Resort, Edge Guest House, Guaranty Resort, Kepong Villa and Desa Park City Suite/Garden, operated by Yanga Game.

Arum warned those circumventing the law to be ready to face the repercussions, as the new technology deployed by the agency had geo-location capabilities that keep record of all licensed and approved gaming operators in the state.

He said that the agency’s mandate included issuing licenses to gaming operators and monitoring their activities to ensure they comply with the laws governing gaming in the state.

“We have come out here today to enforce the rules and we are set to shut down and seal illegal gaming operating centres in the state. Government is serious about promoting responsible gaming.

“For us, it starts with knowing the players in the industry and the licensed operators. We must have a structured gaming ecosystem, and that begins with proper licensing.

“Anybody that is operating illegally, behind the scene, is already creating problems, and we will not tolerate that,” he said.

According to Arum, the enforcement drive gives credence to Gov. Peter Mbah’s vision of growing Enugu’s economy to $30bn and to ensure the ease of doing business in every sector of the state’s economy.

He emphasised that the procedures for obtaining gaming license in the state had become so seamless and smooth that no excuse would be entertained for illegal or unlicensed operations.

“The Commission has already deployed technology that reduced the time spent on the queue while waiting to obtain gaming operator’s license, from months to only seven working days or less.

“The other good thing is that operators can apply for their licenses online and in the comfort of their homes,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joseph Adam in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“This Police Base Is the Legacy Our Community Has Been Waiting For” — Iviukhua President General Speaks on Security Boost
Next article
“This Is Not Just a Scholarship—It’s a Pathway to a Better Future,” Says Monarch as NNPC/Heirs Energies Launch N200m University Fund for 300 Students
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Abia to Host 2025 National Division One Handball League as Teams Eye Premier Promotion

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
ABUJA, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news Report The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has officially announced that the 2025 edition of the National Division One League—Nigeria’s gateway to top-tier handball—will hold from August 1 to...

Abuja Welcomes Over 1,000 Athletes for African Karate Championship as Nigeria Targets Gold Medal Sweep

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
🏅 31 countries compete in cadet, junior, senior & para-karate categories 🇳🇬 Nigeria fields 60 athletes, eyes podium dominance By Naija247news Sports Desk Abuja | July 20, 2025 Abuja is set to become the battleground...

Coldplay Concert Drama Topples U.S. Tech CEO—Here’s What Nigerian Startups Should Learn

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – July 20, 2025 In a dramatic turn that has captivated both the tech and music worlds, the CEO of a major U.S. software company, Astronomer, has stepped down after a viral video captured...

U.S. Eyes ‘Back to Basics’ Overhaul of G20 Agenda as It Prepares to Assume 2025 Presidency

Naija247news Naija247news -
WASHINGTON – As the United States prepares to take over the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) in 2025, the Trump administration is reportedly planning a significant overhaul of the bloc’s agenda, signaling a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Abia to Host 2025 National Division One Handball League as Teams Eye Premier Promotion

Abuja 0
ABUJA, July 21, 2025 — Naija247news Report The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has officially announced that the 2025 edition of the National Division One League—Nigeria’s gateway to top-tier handball—will hold from August 1 to...

Abuja Welcomes Over 1,000 Athletes for African Karate Championship as Nigeria Targets Gold Medal Sweep

Abuja 0
🏅 31 countries compete in cadet, junior, senior & para-karate categories 🇳🇬 Nigeria fields 60 athletes, eyes podium dominance By Naija247news Sports Desk Abuja | July 20, 2025 Abuja is set to become the battleground...

Coldplay Concert Drama Topples U.S. Tech CEO—Here’s What Nigerian Startups Should Learn

Lagos 0
Naija247news – July 20, 2025 In a dramatic turn that has captivated both the tech and music worlds, the CEO of a major U.S. software company, Astronomer, has stepped down after a viral video captured...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp