“We Will Shut Down All Illegal Gaming Centres — No Excuses!” — Enugu Gaming Commission Cracks Down

Enugu, July 20, 2025 (NAN) The Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission has sealed some illegal and unlicensed gaming centres in different parts of the state capital.

Speaking with newsmen during the enforcement exercise on Sunday, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prince Arinze Arum, said the sealing was part of the commission’s renewed commitment against illegal gaming.

Some of the centres where the unlicensed jackpot slot machine games were sealed included Ballroom, Eclipse Resort, Edge Guest House, Guaranty Resort, Kepong Villa and Desa Park City Suite/Garden, operated by Yanga Game.

Arum warned those circumventing the law to be ready to face the repercussions, as the new technology deployed by the agency had geo-location capabilities that keep record of all licensed and approved gaming operators in the state.

He said that the agency’s mandate included issuing licenses to gaming operators and monitoring their activities to ensure they comply with the laws governing gaming in the state.

“We have come out here today to enforce the rules and we are set to shut down and seal illegal gaming operating centres in the state. Government is serious about promoting responsible gaming.

“For us, it starts with knowing the players in the industry and the licensed operators. We must have a structured gaming ecosystem, and that begins with proper licensing.

“Anybody that is operating illegally, behind the scene, is already creating problems, and we will not tolerate that,” he said.

According to Arum, the enforcement drive gives credence to Gov. Peter Mbah’s vision of growing Enugu’s economy to $30bn and to ensure the ease of doing business in every sector of the state’s economy.

He emphasised that the procedures for obtaining gaming license in the state had become so seamless and smooth that no excuse would be entertained for illegal or unlicensed operations.

“The Commission has already deployed technology that reduced the time spent on the queue while waiting to obtain gaming operator’s license, from months to only seven working days or less.

“The other good thing is that operators can apply for their licenses online and in the comfort of their homes,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Reporting by Joseph Adam in Lagos, Nigeria.