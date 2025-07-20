“We Will Not Allow Anyone to Create a Mini-Nigeria in the UK” — Kemi Badenoch Fires Warning Shot Over Immigration and Cultural Integration

Published: July 20, 2025

Kemi Badenoch, the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party leader and a rising political force, has reignited immigration debates with bold remarks suggesting that immigrants from cultures “incompatible” with British values should not be welcomed.

Speaking during a televised interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, Badenoch — born to Nigerian Yoruba parents and partly raised in Nigeria — asserted that preserving the UK’s core values must take precedence over multicultural tolerance.

“Culture matters more,” she said. “Certainly, in the UK, there is something that people from around the world are coming here to get… enlightenment values, equality under the law, freedom of speech, women’s rights. But if you have a large number of people who don’t believe in those things, eventually your country will change.”

🔥 “Not All Cultures Are Equal” — Badenoch

In her most provocative statement yet, Badenoch declared, “Not all cultures are equal,” citing examples such as countries where child marriage is legal and LGBTQ+ rights are suppressed — practices she firmly rejects.

“Cultures where women are lesser citizens—those are not equal cultures,” she said. “And when we have large numbers of people coming into a country, that does change things.”

Her comments have sparked intense reactions on social media, particularly from Nigerians, many of whom saw themselves reflected in her critique.

🇳🇬 A Nigerian Immigrant Who Rejects “Mini-Nigerias”

Though of Nigerian origin, Badenoch made clear distinctions between her heritage and her political stance, cautioning against immigrants who attempt to recreate their home cultures in Britain.

“We will not allow someone to come here and try to create a mini-Nigeria in the UK,” she declared. “We want net contributors, not people who come and then require welfare or social housing.”

She also accused some asylum seekers of manipulating the UK system:

“Some people pretend to be gay so they can claim asylum,” she said. “Others convert falsely to Christianity just to secure refugee status.”

These allegations, though not new, struck a different chord coming from someone with Nigerian roots — and particularly one vying for Britain’s highest office.

🧭 BACKGROUND: Who is Kemi Badenoch?

Badenoch, a key figure in UK politics and often mentioned as a future Prime Minister, has made a name championing “British exceptionalism.” Born in London in 1980 to Nigerian parents, she moved to Nigeria as a child before returning to the UK as a teenager.

Despite her heritage, Badenoch has long argued for merit-based immigration and has resisted policies she believes compromise British values for multicultural optics.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.